NOAH HOLDINGS TO CONTINUE A PRIMARY LISTING ON THE HONG KONG STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED AND BECOMES DOUBLE PRIMARY IN NEW YORK AND HONG KONG





SHANGHAI, August 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Noah Holdings Private Wealth and Asset Management Limited (the “Company“Where”Noah Holdings“) announces that the board of directors of the Company (the “Plank“) approved a motion to continue the voluntary conversion to the dual primary listing (the “ConversionPrimary“) on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Hong Kong Stock Exchange“) in accordance with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s guidance letter HKEX-GL112-22. vs Following the Primary Conversion, the Company’s ordinary shares and American Depositary Shares will continue to trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange, respectively, and will remain mutually fungible, as set out in section entitled “Information on this Document and the Global Offering” of the Company’s prospectus dated June 30, 2022. Primary Conversion Is Conditioned And Subject To, Among Others s the Company’s compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Registration Rules“) and the Company obtaining the necessary approvals from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The Company will make further announcements to disclose any material updates and progress with respect to the Primary Conversion to the extent required by the Listing Rules. and other applicable laws and regulations, if any. This announcement is for informational purposes only. Al for exclusive purposes and does not constitute or form part of an invitation or an offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities of the Company. Shareholders and potential investors should exercise caution when trading in securities of the Company. ByOrderofCouncil

NoahHoldings PrivateWealthandAsset ManagementLimited

Jingbo Wang

PresidentofthePlank Hong Kong, August[10],2022 As of the date of this announcement, the Board is composed of Mrs. Jingbo Wangthe chairman of the board of directors, Mr. Zhe Yin and Mrs. Chia Yue Chang as executive directors; Mr. Neil Nanpeng Shen and Mr. Boquan He as non-executive directors; and dr. Zhiwu ChenMr. Tze Kaing YangMr. JinboYao and Mrs. Mai Yihong Wu as independent directors. ABOUT NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH and HKEX: 6686) is a leading and pioneering wealth management services provider in China offering comprehensive one-stop global investment and asset allocation advisory services, primarily for high net worth investors. Noah is a Cayman Islands holding company and operates in hong kong as Noah Holdings Private Wealth and Asset Management Limited. In the first quarter of 2022, Noah distributed RMB 15.0 billion (US$2.4 billion) investment products. Through Gopher Asset Management, Noah had assets under management of 156.1 billion RMB (US$24.6 billion) as if March 31, 2022. Noah’s wealth management business primarily distributes private equity, government securities and insurance products denominated in RMB and other currencies. Noah offers personalized financial solutions to its clients through a network of 1,281 relationship managers in 83 cities across the continent Chinaand serves the international investment needs of its clients through offices located in hong kong, Taiwan, New YorkSilicon Valley and Singapore. The Company’s wealth management business had 415,082 registered clients in March 31, 2022. Through Gopher Asset Management, Noah manages private equity, government securities, real estate, multi-strategies and other investments denominated in renminbi and other currencies. Noah also supplies other companies. For more information, please visit Noah at ir.noahgroup.com. SOURCENoah Holdings Limited

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/noah-holdings-to-pursue-primary-listing-on-the-stock-exchange-of-hong-kong-limited-and-become-dual-primary-listed-in-new-york-and-hong-kong-301603332.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos