Cold CPI puts stock bears on ice – The rally has only just begun

Bet_Noire/iStock via Getty Images

This was a golden July CPI figure with the headline rate at 8.5% year on year, down from 9.1% in June, and even below expectations of 8.7%. Every data point in this report came “cold”, surprising lowered expectations, including a flat core month-over-month figure that excludes energy and food prices. Stocks surge with the NASDAQ-100 (QQQ) trading up more than 1% while the S&P 500 (TO SPY) reached a 3-month high, up more than 15% from its June low as the bulls regained control.

Data by YCharts

Investors can carve it any way they want, but the setup is very positive for stocks and risk assets by ending one of the biggest headwinds in the market this year, namely the persistent rise in prices at consumption and its implications for monetary policy. Our conclusion here is that we are past the “peak inflation” and the economy has room to improve going forward.

While the recent correction in commodity prices, including gasoline over the past few weeks, has played into the report, the Fed will eventually get some credit as confirmation that its strategy is working. With another rate hike at the September FOMC, what matters most is that macroeconomic conditions are proving resilient. Last week’s July payrolls report highlighted the underlying dynamics of the economy.

Interest rates still have room to climb, but that’s not a problem since the economy is benefiting from a downward trend in inflation. In other words, the calls for a catastrophic economic collapse or a 70s-style nightmare of stagflation and a stock market crash are simply not coming to fruition.

What happens afterwards?

We have been bullish on equities and expect further upside. Our biggest insight is that this latest inflation update will likely dominate the headlines over the next few weeks, resulting in a gradual but certain shift in sentiment. There are too many people stuck in extreme pessimism who will have to face the reality of the latest data.

Connecting the dots, we don’t need a crystal ball to expect many of the “leading indicators” to start rising. For example, the Michigan Consumer Confidence Index in the United States hit a record low in June amid ugly inflation data this month. This latest CPI report may mark the start of a new uptrend as the new narrative spreads. Similarly, global PMI indicators should also be boosted, with producers seeing some relief from cost pressures. The point here is to say that macro conditions may improve, giving buyers more confidence as a catalyst for the market to continue higher.

Source: trade economics

Turning to equities, a slowing inflation environment is also a strong signal for corporate earnings. Many companies have tightened their belts to cope with rising costs, perhaps bracing themselves for even higher prices. During the third and fourth quarters, better than expected operating conditions open the door to earnings that surprise on the upside from rather weak expectations.

We can also expect to hear updated messages from the Fed. While the latest inflation data is unlikely to be enough to mark a full pivot from quantitative tightening to an accommodative stance, it is clear that the Fed is closer to neutral today than where expectations were. just a few weeks ago. Surprisingly lower inflation may set back the rate hike path to 2023, which is another positive for the market and broader financial conditions.

A breakout in the S&P 500

We are expecting a technical break in the S&P 500 getting closer to the all-important 4,200 level. From our perspective, the risks are tilted to the upside and it will not be surprising to see some follow-through here based on short cover and a more positive momentum.

While this is unlikely to be a straight line to the upside, our message here is to add exposure to equities, with the S&P 500 targeting a move towards 4,500 as a year-end price target. We like growth and technology stocks, with the biggest opportunities in beaten names. A continued rotation away from “value” and defensive consumer staples is a positive signal to watch.

Anyone waiting for a retest of the June lows near 15% will need another proverbial shoe to mark a major deterioration from the current macro baseline, which we don’t see happening. The bulls have things in their corner, with the VIX currently crashing to a 4-month low, which is evidence of declining volatility as we expect to continue to close out the summer.