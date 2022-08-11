Asian stocks fall ahead of US inflation

NEW YORK (AP) Stocks hit three-month highs on Wall Street on Wednesday as investors welcomed a government report showing inflation cooled more than expected last month.

The encouraging inflation update sparked speculation that the Federal Reserve might not have to stay as aggressive on raising interest rates as feared. The central bank has raised rates in a bid to slow the economy in hopes of stamping out inflation, but that risks triggering a recession if the Fed acts too aggressively.

The S&P 500 rose 87.77 points, or 2.1%, to 4,210.24. The gains ended a four-day losing streak and pushed the benchmark to its highest levels since early May. It is now nearly 15% above its mid-June low.

The Nasdaq composite, whose many high-growth and expensive-looking stocks have been particularly vulnerable to interest rates, jumped 360.88 points, or 2.9%, to 12,854.80. That’s up more than 20% from June.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 535.10 points, or 1.6%, to 33,309.51.

Tech stocks, cryptocurrencies and other hard-hit investments of the year were among the day’s biggest gainers. Bitcoin rose 2.2% to just under $24,000.

Lower gasoline and oil prices were responsible for much of the inflationary surprise last month. But even after ignoring that and food price volatility, so-called core inflation held steady last month instead of accelerating as economists had expected.

The data encouraged traders to reduce bets on how much the Fed will raise interest rates at its next meeting. They now see a half-percentage-point hike as the most likely outcome, according to CME Group. A day earlier, they were betting on a more aggressive 0.75 percentage point hike, the same as the last two increases.

Such differences may seem insignificant, but interest rates help determine where prices go in financial markets. And higher rates tend to lower the prices of everything from stocks to commodities to crypto.

Bond prices shot up immediately after the inflation reports came out, dragging bond yields down. The two-year Treasury yield, which tends to follow Fed expectations, fell to 3.19% from 3.27% on Tuesday evening.

The 10-year yield initially fell, but stabilized later in trade. It rose slightly to 2.79% from 2.78% on Tuesday evening. It remains below the two-year yield and many investors see such a gap as a fairly reliable signal of an upcoming recession.

Recession worries have been mounting as the highest inflation in 40 years weighs on households and businesses around the world. Wall Street is watching closely whether the Fed can successfully rein in the economy and cool inflation without sliding into a recession.

It’s a very sharp kind of path they’re trying to follow here, said Brian Nick, chief investment strategist at Nuveen.

Admittedly, inflation is still painfully high, and is expected to remain so for some time. But Wednesday’s data nonetheless rejuvenated Wall Street, which faltered on a stronger-than-expected jobs report on Friday that raised expectations for a more aggressive Fed. This bolstered hopes that a spike in inflation and thus the Federal Reserve’s most aggressive rate hikes could be on the horizon.

It’s a step in the right direction, but bear in mind that we have many miles ahead of us before inflation normalizes, said Mike Loewengart, managing director, investment strategy, at E-Trade of Morgan Stanley.

The Federal Reserve will receive some highly anticipated reports ahead of its next interest rate announcement on September 21, which may also change its stance. These include reports showing hiring trends in the economy due September 2 and the next consumer inflation update due September 13.

More immediately, this week’s reports will show how wholesale inflation is faring and whether US households are further reducing their expectations for inflation ahead, an influential data point for Fed officials.

Wednesday’s inflation data nonetheless helped stocks across Europe climb to modest gains, while markets that closed earlier in Asia were mostly down. Germany’s DAX gained 1.2%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.6% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 2%.

On Wall Street, housing companies were strong on hopes that a less aggressive Fed could mean less pressure on mortgage rates. Homebuilder DR Horton gained 4.7%, PulteGroup rose 4.6% and Lennar rose 3.6%.

Cruise lines and other travel-related businesses also made big gains. Carnival rose 9.2% and American Airlines 3.1%.

Netflix, a once high-flying, high-growth stock that plunged to be this year’s worst in the S&P 500, rose 6.2% although it remains down nearly 60% for 2022.

AP Business Writer Joe McDonald contributed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.