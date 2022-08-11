The double whammy of a plummeting peso and weak stock market has knocked collective wealth down





Teresita Sy-Coson SM INVESTMENTS

This story is part of Forbes coverage of the richest Philippines 2022. See the full list here. < position="top" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-top"/> The Philippine Economy rose 8.3% in the first quarter of 2022 as domestic demand began to recover from the headwinds of the pandemic. Newly elected President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr., son of the former dictator toppled in 1986, pledged to maintain the growth momentum. Nonetheless, inflationary pressures, rising commodity and energy prices as well as reduced exports to China drove the benchmark stock index down 6% from 11 months ago, when fortunes were last measured. The peso also fell 12% over the same period. As a result, the combined wealth of the country’s richest 50 has fallen to $72 billion, from $79 billion last year. Getty More than two-thirds of those listed have seen their assets decline. The If brothers and sisters, The heirs to the group built by the late Henry Sy Sr., retained the top spot, but their net worth dropped $4 billion to $12.6 billion, the biggest dollar drop. Shares of family flagship SM Investments fell 19% from a year ago as investors grew jittery. Overcoming Obstacles, Property Billionaire Manuel Villar entered its VistaREIT in June and is this year’s biggest winner. Villar, which is accelerating the development of high-rise condos, townships and a casino, added $1.1 billion and retained second place with a fortune of $7.8 billion. Port magnate Enrique Reason Jr. remained at No. 3 although his net worth fell slightly to $5.6 billion. Razon is doubling down on investments in casinos and renewable energy with plans to build the world’s largest solar farm in the archipelago for $3 billion. Another notable decline in wealth was that of husband and wife Dennis Anthony and Maria Grace Uy, co-founders of Converge ICT Solutions. Their wealth shrank by just over $1 billion to $1.75 billion as the broadband provider’s shares tumbled after the company announced in May that Warburg Pincus was selling off part of his participation. < position="topx" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-topx-1"/> Among the two returnees this year is the Aboitiz family, appearing at No. 5 with a collective fortune of $2.9 billion, which includes extended family holdings. Shares of their flagship product Aboitiz Equity Ventures were boosted by its energy interests amid rising energy prices. A record $200 million first-quarter profit from engineering conglomerate DMCI Holdings, lifted the fortunes of Isidro Consunji and the children 47% to $2.65 billion. They recorded the biggest percentage increase this year and moved up seven places to No. 6. Two new entrants replace the deceased members of their family: The after the familywho inherited Ricardo Po Sr.’s food empire after his death last October, is No. 16 with $1.2 billion. Sylvia C. Wenceslao took over as chairman of property developer DM Wenceslao & Associates, following the death of her husband Delfin J. Wenceslao Jr. last September. The list threshold was $185 million, up from $200 million in 2021. Full coverage of the richest Philippines 2022: With reporting by Jonathan Burgos, Gloria Haraito, Anuradha Raghunathan, Anis Shakirah Mohd Muslimin and Yue Wang Methodology: < position="topx" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-topx-2"/> This list was compiled from shareholder and financial information obtained from families and individuals, stock exchanges, annual reports and analysts. The ranking lists individual and family fortunes, including those shared between relatives. Private companies were valued on the basis of similar listed companies. Net worth was based on stock prices and exchange rates as of the close of trading on July 22, 2022. The list may also include foreign citizens with business, residential or other ties to the country, or citizens who do not not resident in the country but have significant business or other ties to the country. The editors reserve the right to modify any information or remove any listing in light of new information.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/janeho/2022/08/10/philippines-50-richest-2022-the-double-whammy-of-a-plunging-peso-and-a-weak-stock-market-knocked-down-collective-wealth/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos