Lower gas prices provide relief to inflation-weary consumersExBulletin

NPR’s Leila Fadel speaks with economist Julia Coronado, founder of economic research service Macropolicy Perspectives, about the impact of gasoline prices on inflation and the economy.

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

We will now turn to economist Julia Coronado for an overview. She is the founder of an economic research service, Macropolicy Perspectives. Hello Julia. Thank you for being on the program.

JULIA CORONADO: With pleasure. Hello.

FADEL: So like I said, I really want to start with the big picture here. What do these changes in gas prices really mean for the global economy?

CORONADO: Well, they relieve consumers. So consumers have been in a rush lately. Wage growth was quite strong, but inflation rose a bit faster. Consumers have therefore lost ground in terms of purchasing power. So with lower gasoline prices and potentially some relief in food prices, consumers will have a bit more money to spend on other goods and services, and that’s good for the economy. in general.

FADEL: And why do you expect food prices to start falling as well?

CORONADO: Much like gasoline prices, some of these global moves we’ve seen in commodity markets have indicated falling food prices. It’s taking longer for that to trickle down to grocery prices, but we’ve seen some relief in those wholesale commodity markets.

FADEL: OK, so good news for gasoline, maybe good news for food, but there is another element that is expensive for so many people, and that is housing, which you have to pay for. What are we waiting for there?

CORONADO: That’s right. So we are witnessing the early stages of a housing correction. We’ve seen interest rates – the Federal Reserve, trying to keep inflation down, has raised interest rates quite substantially. Rising mortgage rates cooled demand for housing, led to prices – some pressure on prices. It’s still early. This should affect rents over time. This is a longer event. It usually takes time for this to happen. So we’re probably looking at rent relief next year, really 2023.

FADEL: Now, we also heard yesterday of a drop in annual inflation from 9.1% to 8.5% last month. Does this change the Federal Reserve’s plans to possibly continue raising interest rates? Or what would the interest rate plans be if this were to continue?

CORONADO: I think that confirms to the Fed that its plan is on track.

FADEL: Alright.

CORONADO: So they’ve always signaled that more interest rate hikes are coming and they’ll eventually stop somewhere around 3 to 3 1/2%, and that’s another percent d ‘here. But that’s based on the expectation that their policy will bring inflation down over time, and that seems to be having an effect. So that’s good news. It has an effect. We are witnessing a drop in inflation. It doesn’t mean you quit now. This means that you go ahead with your plan and complete it in order to reach your ultimate goal, which is inflation closer to 2%, not 8%.

FADEL: Now, what does this – all these things together – tell us about the direction the economy is taking?

CORONADO: Yeah, so there’s been a lot of talk about recession. It is clear from the labor market that we are not currently in a recession. Recessions usually mean job losses and rising unemployment. We are not there. In fact, we saw the unemployment rate drop in July. So that’s good news. We are not in a recession yet. But with the Fed raising interest rates, with areas like housing cooling and inflation still quite high, it’s a delicate balancing act. So we are at a tricky inflection point. Falling gas prices are good news. This should contribute to the resilience of the economy. But, you know, we’re in a risky moment right now.

FADEL: A risky moment. Now, a lot of the things we’re talking about are really short term. When you look at the long term view and this delicate balance, what do you think, what are you looking for in the economy?

CORONADO: Well, we’ve never seen such a strong labor market. I’m a bit optimistic that it can win out and keep us on track. Even though we are going through difficult times, we can avoid a recession.

FADEL: Economist Julia Coronado with Macropolicy Perspectives. Thanks a lot.

CORONADO: With pleasure.

