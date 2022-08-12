Stock market today: Dow rises as colder inflation could mean a less aggressive Fed

Text size





The stock market was unable to hold onto its earlier gains on Thursday, ending mixed. It had risen as recent economic data indicated that inflation may have peaked.

The



Dow Jones Industrial Average

ended up gaining 27 points, or 0.1%. The



S&P500

initially gained, then fell 0.1%, and the



Nasdaq Compound

gave up its gain to end down 0.6%.

Although some tech stocks pulled the Nasdaq and S&P 500 lower, most stocks were able to finish higher. The



Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight

The exchange-traded fund (RSP), which equally weights each stock in the index and therefore shows the movement of the average stock, gained 0.5%.

It comes after all three indexes soared on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq gaining more than 2% after the consumer price index rose less than expected in July.

This week’s gains continue over a longer period for the stock market, which had previously been optimistic that the evidence would point to a spike in inflation. The S&P 500 entered Thursday up 16% from its mid-June intraday low for the year. The hope is that slowing inflation will make the Federal Reserve more likely to slow the pace of interest rate hikes.

Overall, investors are certainly in a more bullish mood as relief from U.S. inflation data trickles down to markets, wrote Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda.

That narrative received another boost on Thursday. The July producer price index rose 9.8% year-on-year, below expectations of 10.4% and the June result. This further validates the peak inflation thesis, as firms would increase their prices at a slower rate, given that their costs are increasing at a slower rate.

The data continues to pile up indicating the turn has been turned against inflation, wrote Jamie Cox, managing partner of Harris Financial Group. The Federal Reserve no longer needs to apply emergency braking monetary policy, and that’s a good thing.

On the negative side, the PPI rose faster than the CPI. This means that corporate profit margins are reduced. The good news is that the gap between the two was narrower than expected.

On the earnings side,

waltz disney



(symbol: DIS) reported better-than-expected fiscal third-quarter earnings and subscriber growth. The media and entertainment giant also said it would raise the price of its Disney+ streaming service from December and introduce a cheaper, ad-supported tier. Shares of Disney jumped 4.8%.

Here are some moving actions on Thursday:

His bone



(SONO) fell 25% after the maker of wireless speakers and other audio products posted weak revenue in the fiscal third quarter and cut its outlook, citing the impact of a tougher macroeconomic environment.

Six Flags Entertainment



(SIX) shares fell 18% after the company announced profit of 53 cents per share, missing estimates of $1.01 per share, on sales of $435.4 million, below expectations of $459.8 million.

coupang



(CPNG) fell 5.2%, reversing earlier gains, after the South Korean e-commerce company raised its 2022 profit forecast.

Bumblebee



(BMBL) slid 8.6% after the online dating company’s forecast for third-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street expectations.

Fiserv



(FISV) gained 1.3% after being upgraded to Outperform from In-Line at Evercore.

