Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (19,991.88, up 105.94 points.) Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Up $1.28, or 3.25%, to $40.67 on 13.3 million shares. Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB). Up 52 cents, or 0.93%, to $56.56 on 13 million shares. Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX:MFC). Financial. Down 30 cents, or 1.24%, to $23.89 on 12.1 million shares. Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Materials. Down 15 cents, or 0.71%, to $20.95 on 9.5 million shares. Athabasca Oil Corp. (TSX:ATH). Energy. Up 16 cents, or 7.27%, to $2.36 on nine million shares. Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE). Energy. Up $1.59, or 7.19%, to $23.70 on 7.8 million shares. Companies in the news: BRP Inc. (TSX: BRP). Down 71 cents, or 0.71%, to $99.91. Work at BRP Inc. factories will likely remain at a standstill until next week after a cyberattack reported Monday by manufacturer Sea-Doo. Operations had not resumed more than 48 hours after they were halted as a precaution, spokeswoman Biliana Necheva said in an email earlier in the day. The Quebec company, which also manufactures snowmobiles and all-terrain vehicles, announced Monday morning that it was the target of “malicious cybersecurity activities” and took “immediate measures to contain the situation”. Deploying its own information technology staff, BRP also said it hired cybersecurity experts to help secure its systems and support an internal investigation. Cineplex Inc. (TSX:CGX). Down 17 cents or 1.47% at $11.38. As moviegoers flocked to testosterone epics ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and latest ‘Doctor Strange’ over the summer, the Cineplex Inc. chief says he’s certain the rom-com is due for a return to the big screen. Ellis Jacob, chief executive of Canada’s largest movie theater operator, said he foresees more optimistic prospects for biopics, Oscar-worthy dramas and word-of-mouth comedies, all genres that are mid-budget films. That’s despite the unprecedented challenges of deep-pocketed streaming giants churning out exactly those kinds of movies for TV. Jacob referred to the popularity of Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” as a sign of what he hopes to happen. The film’s budget was around $85 million, relatively conservative by today’s Hollywood standards for a big release, and it attracted older viewers who have been reluctant to venture out in recent months. . Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd. (TSX: CTC.A). Down $7.90, or 4.6%, at $163.75. Canadian Tire Corp. ltd. faces higher than usual inventory levels after a late warm weather sales start combined with early shipments of fall and winter product. The company had additional merchandise inventory of $465.6 million at the end of its most recent quarter, an increase of approximately 18% over the same period last year, due to inventory in transit higher and more spring and summer merchandise available. The situation raises fears that the retail giant could experience similar excess inventory problems and markdowns that US retailers have warned of. This report from The Canadian Press was first published on August 11, 2022. The Canadian Press

