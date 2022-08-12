Business
Stocks end mixed as tech lags, inflation cools
Stocks closed Thursday’s session mixed, with the Nasdaq falling 0.6%, the S&P 500 losing 0.1% and the Dow Jones closing less than 0.1% in a modest drop off the stock market rally. of this summer.
Thursday’s trading came as investors sought to build on on Wednesday’s climbwhich saw the Nasdaq rise nearly 3%, putting the tech index more than 20% above its mid-June closing low.
Other data released Thursday morning, however, suggests that some inflationary pressures in the economy are cooling.
July’s Producer Price Index (PPI) showed prices fell 0.5% from the previous month, a big surprise from expectations that this report would show a 0.2% increase prices. Wednesday, the consumer price index showed there was no change in consumer prices from June to July, with prices in July rising 8.5% from a year earlier, less than expected.
“Core” producer prices rose 0.2% in July, less than the 0.4% expected.
“Producer prices registered an encouraging deceleration in July as energy prices lost steam and pressures on basic input prices eased after rising in June,” Mahir said. Rasheed, American economist at Oxford Economics. “In annual terms, headline PPI inflation fell 1.5 percentage points to 9.8%, the slowest pace since October, while core PPI inflation fell 0.6 percentage points. at 5.8%, the slowest pace since June 2021.”
The July inflation data also comes as energy prices continue to moderate across the economy, with the average price of a gallon of gasoline in the United States falling below $4. per gallon for the first time since March on Thursday, according to AAA data.
Wednesday’s CPI data showed gasoline prices fell 7.7% from June to July. On June 11, the average price of a gallon of gas topped $5 nationally.
The price of WTI crude oil, the US benchmark, gained more than 2% on Thursday to $94 a barrel. Earlier this week, WTI traded below $89.
Labor market data showed the first unemployment insurance claims rose again last week to 262,000. Initial unemployment insurance deposits rose steadily through the summer, suggesting to some economists that the labor market is softening amid interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.
The July jobs report, however, surprised last week as 528,000 jobs were added to the economy and unemployment fell to a new pandemic low of 3.5%.
Elsewhere in the markets, cryptocurrencies continue to trade more constructively, with the price of bitcoin rising more than 7% at one point Thursday north of $24,500, the highest level of the larger market cryptocurrency since mid-June.
Ethereum rose again on Thursday, rising 11% to nearly $1,900, the highest since late May.
Traders were also keeping a close eye on the VIX, known as the market’s “fear index”, which closed below 20 for the first time since early April on Wednesday, as expected volatility wanes as the market rallies. market from the mid-June lows continues. The VIX moved back above 20 on Thursday, but remains depressed from levels seen earlier this year.
On the earnings side, Disney shares (SAY) were at the center of attention following a earnings report Wednesday which exceeded expectations. Disney shares gained more than 4.5% on Thursday.
Notably, the company reported adding more Disney+ subscribers in the quarter than expected, adding 14.4 million from estimates of a 10 million increase and announced price increases on its streaming offerings. , in addition to a new ad-supported tier of its core Disney+ offering. in the USA
This post will be updated.
