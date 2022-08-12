Nasdaq Stock Exchange: Launch of Single Stock ETFs on Tesla, Coinbase and Apple





GraniteShares, the US ETF issuer, has listed a series of short-term, leveraged exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on the NASDAQ stock exchange. This new category reflects the evolution of the ETF market from broad index solutions to the current ability to take targeted positions in individual stocks. Globally, the large segment of short-term and leveraged ETPs has attracted significant investor inflows, growing from $2.4 billion in assets under management in 2006 to $111.9 billion at the end of May 2022 (Source, EFTGI). The new GraniteShares suite of short-stock, leveraged ETFs allows sophisticated investors to take high-conviction positions in some of the most popular US stocks: Tesla, Coinbase and Apple. Historically, access to leverage on individual companies has been the domain of specialists such as Hedge Funds. GraniteShares has removed a key access barrier by making these exposures available on exchanges as ETFs, giving sophisticated investors the ability to express high-conviction views in a transparent and accessible way. Also Read: S&P 500 Breaks Above 4177, Watch That Target Level as Talks Around End of Bear Market Begin GraniteShares first launched leveraged ETFs on single stocks in the UK in 2019. GraniteShares launched the first products with +3X and -3X leverage on popular stocks such as Tesla, NIO, Rolls Royce and BP and has since expanded the range of products offered to 106 listed in all major European markets; UK, France, Italy and Germany. The GraniteShares product line has proven very popular with investors in Europe and the company brings valuable operating experience to the US market. ETFs provide leveraged long and short exposure to a selection of large companies listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange. Also Read: US Stock Market Looking for Direction After July 2022 CPI Data Will Rhind, Founder and CEO of GraniteShares said, “At GraniteShares, we are giving sophisticated US investors access to a new type of investing that hasn’t existed before. We are proud to bring this new innovation to the US market. GraniteShares pioneered this market in Europe and we now have a leading franchise offering 106 products on major European stock exchanges. Short-stock and leveraged ETFs have been very popular in Europe and were pleased to now offer ETFs on some of the most popular stocks such as Tesla, Coinbase and Apple in the US market. This launch is the first step in a broader rollout of similar products. Product innovations like these give investors more choice, who through their ability to access stock markets, data and news from the business in real time, are better informed than ever. I think a lot of these tech-enabled investors are looking for new ways to take advantage of market opportunities.

