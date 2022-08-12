Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Friday August 12
Traders on the floor of the NYSE, August 11, 2022.
Source: NYSE
Here are the most important information investors need to start their trading day:
1. Markets are recovering
US stock futures point to a Friday morning rally, a day after the three major indices posted mixed results. On Thursday, the Dow Jones ended marginally positive, while the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell after another round of inflation data showed price increases slowing somewhat. But a month of data doesn’t make a trend, and inflation remains elevated even as gasoline prices are down from record highs in June. The Federal Reserve is still expected to take an aggressive approach against rising prices and is expected to raise rates further in September. Next week, markets will get even more insight into how inflation is affecting consumers, as Walmart, Target, Home Depot and Lowe’s are all set to release their quarterly results.
2. Democrats are ready to pass their big bill
Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi speaks during a bill enshrinement ceremony for S. 3373, SFC Heath Robinson honoring our PACT Act of 2022 at the U.S. Capitol. United in Washington, DC on August 9, 2022.
Sarah Silbiger | Reuters
The House on Friday is ready to pass the climate, healthcare and corporate tax legislation, now known as the Cut Inflation Act, largely follows party lines. The law aims to give a boost to the electric vehicle industry, among other things on the climate plan, while strengthening Medicare and Obamacare. The bill is much smaller than the original proposals. Still, it represents a victory for majority Democrats, who have struggled for months to push through many of President Joe Biden’s agenda items while negotiating with centrist members of their own party, the Senses. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema. Moving to the House will send the bill to Biden for his signature.
3. Rivian predicts a bigger loss for the year
Employees work on an assembly line at start-up Rivian Automotive’s electric vehicle factory in Normal, Ill., on April 11, 2022.
Kamil Krzaczynski | Reuters
Electric vehicle start Rivian said he now expects a bigger loss for the year than he had previously anticipated as he faces supply chain issues and other headwinds the company is facing. electric vehicle industry at large is facing. It posted a loss of $1.7 billion in the second quarter. The company, which counts Amazon as an investor, stuck to its forecast of around 25,000 shipments this year, but also said it would cut capital spending. As of June 30, Rivian had about $15.5 billion in cash. Electric pickup maker R1 said it was confident it had enough money to eventually start producing its smallest R2 vehicle platform by 2025.
4. The CDC relaxes its Covid guidelines
Luca Moore, 11 months, receives a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine as his mother, Dr. Danielle Smith, holds him at Northwell Health’s Cohen Children’s Medical Center in New Hyde Park, New York, USA , June 22, 2022.
Shannon Stapleton | Reuters
The The Covid-19 pandemic is far from over. Tens of thousands of people are infected every day in the United States. But the disease poses a less serious health threat, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday, as it relaxed its guidelines to fight the virus. The agency said there are high levels of immunity in the population, along with a range of vaccines and other treatments for it. Among the changes in the CDC’s recommendations: more testing in schools for people who show no symptoms, and unvaccinated people will no longer need to self-quarantine if they have been exposed to the virus.
5. The DOJ wants to release Trump’s search warrant
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks about the FBI’s search warrant served on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida during a statement to the U.S. Department of Justice in Washington, D.C. United States, August 11, 2022.
Evelyn Hockstein | Reuters
The historic confrontation between the US Department of Justice and former President Donald Trump has entered a new tense phase. Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday the DOJ has filed a motion to unseal the search warrant that FBI agents executed earlier this week at Trump’s private club, Mar-a-Lago, in South Florida. . Officers reportedly removed several boxes and documents from the compound. The New York Times and The Washington Post, both citing background sources, reported that US officials were looking for sensitive documents with national security implications. The former president, who has called various investigations swirling around him a “witch hunt”, said Thursday evening that he would not oppose release from office. Trump’s attorneys also have a copy of the warrant, as well as a list of items taken from the search, but they have not released either document. The manifesto, if published, would likely be heavily redacted if classified documents were on the list.
CNBC’s Samantha Subin, John Rosevear, Spencer Kimball and Dan Mangan contributed to this report.
