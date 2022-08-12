Three Chinese giants leave the New York Stock Exchange





Three state-owned Chinese giants on Friday announced plans to pull their shares from the New York Stock Exchange amid a dispute between Washington and Beijing over whether U.S. regulators can see their auditors’ records. PetroChina Ltd, China Life Insurance Ltd and China Petroleum & Chemical Co. cited the low trading volume of their shares in New York and said they would still trade in Hong Kong, which is open to non-Chinese investors. None mentioned the audit conflict. The announcements come on top of moves seen by some as a decoupling or disengagement between the United States and China, the two largest economies, due to tensions over technology and security. US regulators have warned that some of China’s biggest companies, including e-commerce giant Alibaba Group, could be forced out of US exchanges unless Beijing agrees to allow their audit records. US officials say other governments have agreed to this process, which is required by US law. They say China and Hong Kong are the only holdouts. Chinese officials said previous talks were progressing. US officials say major issues remain unresolved. Friday’s announcement follows moves by Chinese companies to boost Hong Kong’s role by connecting them with overseas investors. Alibaba’s Plan

China’s largest ride-sharing service, Didi Chuxing, left the New York Stock Exchange on June 10 and joined the Hong Kong stock exchange. The world’s largest e-commerce company, Alibaba Group, announced plans in July to upgrade the status of its Hong Kong-traded shares, making them accessible to mainland investors. PetroChina, China Life and China Petroleum & Chemical, widely known as Sinopec, said the shares affected were American Depository Shares, or ADSs, which represent stocks traded in Hong Kong. They said ADS owners can exchange them for shares traded in Hong Kong. Private companies, including Alibaba, raised money on US exchanges because they were largely shut out of China’s financial system, which serves state-owned companies. By contrast, the three companies that announced Friday they were leaving the New York Stock Exchange said the U.S. market was of little importance to them. Stocks traded in China and Hong Kong account for most of their market value. Published on

August 12, 2022



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/markets/three-chinese-corporate-giants-leaving-ny-stock-exchange/article65761563.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos