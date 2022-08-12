Business
Gas prices are falling Here’s why it’s happening and if it can continue
Gas prices are below $4 for the first time since March, but the market remains shaky and experts said it was too early to tell if the decline would hold.
The national average for a gallon of gasoline has fallen for the past 58 consecutive sessions, according to AAA, and is now $3.99 a gallon. The drop in June, when prices broke above $5, was quick.
Here’s what could happen next.
Why are the prices falling?
Prices at the pump have fallen for several reasons.
In the commodity market, there is a common saying that “the cure for high prices is high prices”. And it turned out to be true. In other words, high prices lower demand, which lowers prices.
Some driving is required to get to work, for example, but with prices at record highs, consumers might decide not to road trip, or carpool with friends rather than drive solo. . We have seen this show up in government consumption figures, which have shown a drop in demand.
Some states have also suspended their gasoline taxes, artificially pushing prices down.
But the main reason for the fall is the drop in oil prices. Crude is the biggest factor influencing gas prices, accounting for over 50% of what we pay at the pump.
West Texas Intermediate crude, the US oil benchmark, rose above $130 a barrel in March after Russia invaded Ukraine, sending global energy markets tumbling. It was the first time WTI had traded at this level since 2008.
But since then, oil prices have retreated, with gasoline prices following suit.
WTI was trading at $93.51 a barrel on Thursday, a far cry from $130 just a few months ago. In recent weeks, growing fears of recession have driven prices down. Oil is vulnerable to any perceived weakness in global economic conditions, as downturns generally lead to lower demand for oil and petroleum products.
Additionally, Chinese demand has been weak as the country battles Covid cases. And the United States has taken unprecedented action by releasing record amounts of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in an effort to limit rising prices.
Pump prices have become a major issue for the White House ahead of the upcoming midterm elections, and President Joe Biden has repeatedly said his administration is doing what it can to ease the burden on consumers.
A customer pumps gasoline at an Exxon gas station on July 29, 2022 in Houston, Texas.
Brandon Bell | Getty Images
Will prices stay low?
Breaking below $4 raises the question of whether further declines are on the horizon. Experts said the relief may be short-lived.
For one, while WTI is well below its March peak, it has jumped more than 5% in the past week. And gasoline futures, while also well below their recent highs, are up 10% over the past week.
“The streak of daily declines in retail gasoline prices is about to end as crude oil and refined product futures have rebounded from recent lows,” said Andy Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates.
The global energy market remains nervous and several factors could push prices up in the coming months.
Refiners are running out to meet demand. A hurricane or other event causing refinery outages could drive up gas prices as there are no readily available alternatives as Europe also seeks petroleum products.
The historic release of barrels from the strategic oil reserve by the United States will end this fall, removing some supply from the market. In addition, the SPR will need to be completed. A rebound in economic activity in China could also boost demand for petroleum products.
Moreover, the full list of European sanctions against Russian fuel purchases has not yet entered into force. The country is a major energy producer, and so the EU’s scramble to secure supplies from elsewhere could push up global prices.
All in a context of high demand. The International Energy Agency said on Thursday it now forecast demand growth in 2022 of 2.1 million barrels per day, 380,000 barrels per day more than previously forecast.
Patrick De Haan, head of oil analysis at GasBuddy, said in a tweet on Thursday that the price decline could stagnate over the next five to 10 days. But he added that the downfall could be “short-term”.
Energy fuels inflation
The decline in gasoline prices has been rapid, but they are still 81 cents per gallon more than consumers paid last year.
The rapid ascent has been a major driver of inflation since energy prices are a driving force in many categories. If food costs more to transport due to high prices, for example, food prices will rise.
Inflation is currently hovering around its highest level in over 40 years. The latest CPI report showed that price pressures are eased somewhat largely due to lower energy costs.
In July, energy prices overall fell 4.6% per month, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Wednesday. Gasoline prices fell 7.7%.
But a month doesn’t make a trend, and with global energy markets still tight, the relief at the pumps may ultimately prove temporary.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
