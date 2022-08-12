Stock market rally rises on inflation data; Nvidia, Micron, Tesla, Disney In Focus: Weekly review

The stock market rally continued to advance despite some intraday reversals as major indices cleared some resistance and approached new potential stumbling blocks. A colder-than-expected inflation report boosted investors, after Nvidia (NVDA) and Micron Technology (IN) warned about revenue. disney (SAY) and Celsius (CELH) were big winners. Crude oil and natural gas prices rebounded, pushing up oil, gas and coal inventories. Elon Musk sold $6.9 billion worth of You’re here (TSLA) shares.







The stock market rally continues

The major indexes all rose solidly, while the Russell 2000 nearly hit its 200-day line. This is despite stocks reversing from Monday and Thursday morning highs. The major indices are all now above their early June highs, but the 200-day line is looming. Nvidia (NVDA) and Micron Technology (IN) warnings hit technicians, but better-than-expected inflation reports eased fears of a Fed rate hike. Energy stocks were the big winners as oil and natural gas prices rebounded. The 10-year Treasury yield rose slightly after initially falling.

Inflation peaked

The consumer price index for July showed that the worst is clearly over for inflation. Prices remained stable compared to June and the annual inflation rate fell to 8.5% from 9.1%, cooling more than expected. Underlying prices, excluding food and energy, rose a slower 0.3% on the month, while the annual rate held steady at 5.9%. Lower energy prices combined with lower prices for used cars, airline tickets and clothing.

The Producer Price Index a day later showed wholesale prices fell 0.5% on the month. The PPI inflation rate rose from 11.3% to 9.8% amid falling energy prices and easing supply bottlenecks.

While inflation is moving in the right direction and faster than expected, the data only reduced but did not erase the chances of a 75 basis point rate hike by the Federal Reserve on September 21 . Indeed, inflation for non-energy services, covering 57% of household budgets, was at a 30-year high of 5.5% amid rapidly rising housing costs.

Reducing inflation to the Fed’s 2% target could require a long period of slow or even negative growth. Still, lower gasoline prices and the recent easing of financial conditions, including the recovery in stock markets, could lead to stronger GDP growth in the third quarter. However, new jobless claims rose to 262,000 in the week of August 6, the highest since mid-November.

Warnings about Nvidia and Micron issues

Graphics chip manufacturer Nvidia (NVDA) and memory chip manufacturer Micron Technology (IN) separately cut their outlook for the final quarter and the rest of the year. Both are exposed to weakening consumer markets. Nvidia sees a sharp drop in video game chip sales. Micron is facing a drop in demand for chips for PCs and smartphones. Nvidia slipped while Micron rebounded, but chip makers fell on Micron’s reduced capital expenditure plans. Meanwhile, the contract chipmaker GlobalFoundries (SFP) delivered a beat and raise report. Power management chip manufacturer Alpha and omega semiconductor (AOSL) exceeded expectations for the June quarter and is in line with views for the current period. Semiconductor equipment vendor Towards innovation (ON) beat Wall Street’s second-quarter targets but offered mixed guidance.

Chinese stocks fall on delisting fears

Several Chinese state-owned enterprises, including PetroChina (RTP), Petroleum and Chemicals in China (SNP), Life insurance in China (LFC), Sinopec (SHI) and Aluminum Corp. from China (ACH), announced on Friday that they would voluntarily delist from the New York Stock Exchange. It comes amid an ongoing dispute between the United States and China, with the SEC threatening to debar Chinese companies if they fail to comply with US auditing rules. Ali Baba (BABA), JD.com (J.D.), Pinduo duo (PDD), Nio (NIO), Xpeng (XPEV) and many other Chinese companies listed in the United States fell significantly on Friday.

Beating Celsius Gains

Celsius Fund (CELH) reported soaring second quarter growth that exceeded expectations, helped by a 171% increase in sales in North America. A week earlier, the energy drink maker, which hopes to attract health-conscious customers, entered into a major investment and distribution partnership with PepsiCo (DYNAMISM). Celsius says the deal will streamline how it gets beverages to convenience store shelves, colleges and other places it wants to expand.

Disney Beats, will raise the Disney+ price

waltz disney (SAY) posted a 36% EPS gain for the fiscal third quarter as revenue rose 26% to $21.5 billion, both significantly outpacing views, fueled by theme park revenue . Disney+ added 14.4 million subscribers to reach 152.1 million, well above views. Disney’s total paid subscribers, including Hulu and ESPN+, reached 221 million in the third quarter, surpassing the netflix (NFLX) total of 220.7 million. The price of Disney+ will increase by 38% to $10.99 per month, and the company will launch cheaper, ad-supported tiers. Stocks have surged, but are still off the highs.

Strong medical product companies

A trio of highly rated medical stocks soared after easily beating expectations in the June quarter. Both Hemonetics (HAE) and Staar Surgical (STAAA) posted double-digit growth in sales and adjusted earnings, while medical shock wave (TO CRUSH) returned to the loss of the previous year with revenues up 116%. While Shockwave and Haemonetics raised their guidance for the year, Staar Surgical kept its previous outlook of approximately $295 million in sales intact. This takes into account challenges due to Covid lockdowns and a headwind on currencies.

Mixed biotech benefits

Whereas Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) easily exceeded earnings expectations, shares fell when the company announced that the FDA had rejected one of its key drugs. Syndax (SNDX), however, posted a lower-than-expected loss per share and the shares rose slightly. Meanwhile, Exelixis (EXEL) fell after maintaining its full-year outlook despite surging with a 26% drop in EPS.

Musk sells more Tesla shares

Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed he sold 7.3 million shares on August 5, 8 and 9 worth $6.9 billion, which he said was in case he has to pay his $44 billion, $54.20 per share. Twitter (TWTR) to resume. The Twitter stock continues to climb. Selling began immediately after Tesla’s annual meeting, where Musk called TSLA stock a buying opportunity. Amid these selloffs, Tesla stock fell back below its 200-day line. Musk also said deliveries of the long-delayed Tesla Semi will begin before the end of the year.

Rivian sticks to production target

The EV startup lost $1.89 per share in the second quarter, worse than expected, but revenue of $364 million topped views. Rivian (SHORE) expects a larger-than-expected full-year loss. But it still plans to produce 25,000 vehicles in 2022, which would require continued ramp-up. It made 4,401 electric vehicles in the second quarter, up from a total of 6,954 in the first half.

News in brief

Digital advertising agency Commercial counter (TTD) said second-quarter earnings rose 11%, meeting views. Revenue rose 35% to $377 million as major brands spent more on Internet TV. Trade Desk forecast above-target revenue for the September quarter.

Qualys (QLYS) said second-quarter adjusted profit rose 12% while revenue rose 20% to $119.9 million, the two beating. The cybersecurity company guided higher for the third quarter.

Coinbase (PIECE OF MONEY) is still reeling from the recent crypto market crash and reported a huge Q2 shortfall. Revenue fell 59% to $802.6 million and the crypto exchange posted a loss of $4.98 per share, significantly worse than EPS of $6.42 last year and well below of the expected loss. Coinbase also revealed that it was under investigation by the SEC for allegedly selling unregistered securities. Stocks fell for the week,

LNG (LNG) rose after the liquefied natural gas carrier posted a better-than-expected profit of 29 cents a share from a loss of 17 cents a year earlier. Sales fell 16% to $86.1 million.

Pfizer (DFP) agreed to buy Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT), the maker of sickle cell treatment Oxbryta, for $5.4 billion. Pfizer expects the deal to add a spike of $3 billion in annual sales.

Covid vaccine manufacturers BioNTech (BNTX) and Novavax (NVAX) collapsed on wide misses in the second quarter. BioNTech’s adjusted earnings and sales were down about 40% each. Novavax posted an unexpected loss as sales fell to less than a fifth of analysts’ estimates.

