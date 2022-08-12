Sinopec will delist from the NYSE. Alibaba Stock Slumps on Worries.

Text size





Some of China’s largest state-owned companies, including

PetroChina

,

Sinopec

,

and

Life insurance in China



said on Friday they would voluntarily delist from US stock exchanges.

The statements of

PetroChina



(symbol: PTR),

Petroleum and Chemicals in China

,

known as

Sinopec



(SNP) and China Life Insurance (LFC) came separately amid deteriorating US-China relations. Two other companies

China Aluminum Company



and

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical



(SHI) also plans to delist.

In its statement, Sinopec said that China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation notified the New York Stock Exchange on August 12, 2022 that it will seek voluntary delisting of its U.S. depository shares.

There has been a long-running dispute over the auditing of Chinese companies listed in the United States, with China pushing back against external regulators reviewing the audits of local companies. China has previously raised national security and privacy concerns.

Earlier this year, it appeared progress had been made that would have allowed US-listed Chinese stocks to remain on US exchanges. Chinese authorities have assured that the issue is being resolved, but the SOE Accounting Supervisory Board has warned that such optimism is premature.

These companies are listed on multiple markets and only a small portion of their securities are traded in U.S. markets, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said in a statement. a statement Friday. The delisting plan will not jeopardize the ability of these companies to raise funds on domestic and foreign capital markets.

He said decisions to delist companies are made based on their business considerations.

Delisting concerns hit shares of

Ali Baba



(BABA), the Chinese e-commerce giant, listed in both Hong Kong and New York, where its US depositary shares are traded. Alibaba’s stock fell 3.1% to $91.97 in premarket trading on Friday.

Earlier this week, he said an application to convert an existing Hong Kong secondary listing to a primary listing had been approved. This means that it will become a listed company in both Hong Kong and New York.

