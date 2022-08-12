Chinese companies probed by the United States to withdraw from the New York Stock Exchange

Five major Chinese state-owned companies, including oil producers Sinopec and PetroChina, announced on Friday that they would no longer list their shares on the New York Stock Exchange amid US investigations into their audit and disclosure policies.

Besides oil companies, China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. and Aluminum Corp of China Ltd. also voluntarily withdraw from the exchange. A subsidiary of Sinopec, Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co., will also be delisted.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission said in a statement that some state-owned companies have decided to pull out of the U.S. stock market based on the rules of overseas stock markets.

“Registration and deregistration are normal [activities] on the capital market. According to announcements from the relevant companies, they have strictly adhered to US capital market rules and regulatory requirements since listing in the US, and the delisting decisions were made taking into account their own business development,” said an official of the Chinese commission. was quoted as saying in the statement.

Shares of companies in the United States represent a small portion of their total shares, the statement said, according to a Reuters report from Shanghai.

But the moves come under pressure from the Securities and Exchange Commission, which said in May that the five Chinese companies failed to meet US auditing and transparency standards. Chinese state media accounts made no mention of the SEC pressure.

Instead, the oil companies’ announcement said the companies were leaving due to low trading volumes of their shares on the US stock exchange and high compliance costs. They said they would continue to trade internationally on the Hong Kong stock market.

The SEC announced rules in December that could ban trading by Chinese companies under the new law. A total of 273 Chinese companies could be banned from U.S. markets, the SEC said.

Under the Trump administration, financial regulators began cracking down on Chinese companies listed on US stock exchanges over most audit laws’ failure to comply. The move came amid talk of “decoupling” the vast US and Chinese economies, reducing financial, trade and investment ties.

Companies linked to the Chinese military have also been subject to sanctions as part of a policy to prevent US financial markets from covering the costs of China’s large-scale military buildup.

Former President Donald Trump in December 2020 signed into law new restrictions that would kick Chinese companies out of US stock exchanges if they fail to comply with US auditing rules.

The Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act prohibits the securities of foreign companies from being listed on a US stock exchange if the companies fail to comply with the auditing rules imposed by the Public Accounting Oversight Board for three consecutive years. The Chinese government prohibits state-owned companies from complying with audits for fear of leaking sensitive internal information.

Dispute resolution talks are ongoing between US and Chinese officials.

Spokespersons for the New York Stock Exchange, PCAOB and SEC had no comment.

YJ Fischer, director of the SEC’s office of international affairs, said in a speech in May that Chinese companies were not complying with US inspections of audits and investigations in China and Hong Kong.

For more than a decade, local authorities in these jurisdictions have hampered the ability of SOE accounting oversight boards to obtain audit working papers and interview audit engagement personnel as required. the law, said Fischer.

This situation is untenable because, among other things, it exposes US investors to significant risks.