Business
Stocks post longest winning streak since late 2021
U.S. stocks soared on Friday as a rally fueled by softer-than-expected inflation data this week helped stock markets post their longest winning streak since November 2021.
Tech stocks again led the gains, with the Nasdaq up 2.1% and closing above 13,000 for the first time since April 25. The S&P 500 jumped 1.7% as the benchmark posted a fourth straight weekly gain and the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 420 points, or about 1.3%.
Apple (AAPL) shares gained 2% following a Bloomberg News report this indicates that the tech giant expects to maintain iPhone sales in 2022 despite a slowing market. The company expects to assemble about 220 million iPhones in total this year, according to Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter. Apple sales and production expectations are usually a closely guarded secret.
Electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian Automotive (SHORE) was on call after the company reported a bigger than expected second quarter loss but maintained its production outlook for the rest of the year. Shares closed slightly lower after paring losses from a steeper decline earlier in the session.
Economic data in recent days has reassured investors that inflationary pressures are beginning to subside across the economy after rising at a healthy pace since the start of 2021. production (PPI) showed on Thursday that prices were down 0.5% from the previous month against expectations of a 0.2% increase. The consumer price index (CPI) on Wednesday showed that prices remained stable during the month and rose less than expected by 8.5% a year.
On the heels of lighter prints for consumer and producer prices, a reading of U.S. import prices released on Friday reflected their first drop in seven months in July, according to Labor Department data. Import prices fell a better than expected 1.4% last month after rising 0.3% in June, the biggest monthly drop since April 2020.
The fact that we’re starting to see energy prices come down could be a sign of what’s to come for other inflation indicators, said Anastasia Amoroso, chief investment strategist at iCapital Network, at Yahoo Finance Live. We were starting to tackle this inflation problem, and it’s a big catalyst for the markets.
CPI data on Wednesday showed the gasoline index fell 7.7% month-on-month in July, the biggest drop since April 2020, as oil prices gasoline fell over the past 59 days to dip below $4 a gallon for the first time since March on Thursday, AAA data showed.
Elsewhere in the economic releases, the University of Michigan’s preliminary August reading of its consumer confidence index rose last month from a record low earlier this summer at a reading of 55.1. The figure was 51.5 the previous month and hit a record low of 50 in June.
Alexandra Semenova is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @alexandraandnyc
Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events moving stocks
Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance
Download the Yahoo Finance app to Apple Where android
Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, instagram, Flipboard, LinkedInand Youtube
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/finance/news/stock-market-news-live-updates-august-12-2022-111813368.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Second Saturday venues feature art August 12, 2022
- PM Modi to host CWG 2022 medalists at his residence on August 13 August 12, 2022
- ‘War minus shooting’: partition sparked fierce cricket rivalry between Pakistan and India August 12, 2022
- Survey: Consumers are embracing high-tech features in stadiums August 12, 2022
- President Alvi – Latest News – The Nation August 12, 2022