Three Chinese giants leave the New York Stock Exchange





BEIJING – Three state-owned Chinese giants on Friday announced plans to take their shares off the New York Stock Exchange, adding to growing financial separation between the world’s largest economies amid a dispute over the review of corporate audits . PetroChina Ltd., China Life Insurance Ltd. and China Petroleum & Chemical Co. made no mention of the audit dispute or US-China tensions over Taiwan, security, technology and human rights. The companies, in similarly worded statements released less than 30 minutes apart, cited the low trading volume of their shares in New York. They said the shares would still trade in Hong Kong, which is open to non-Chinese investors. Washington has warned that Chinese companies, including Alibaba Group, the world’s largest e-commerce firm, could be forced out of US stock exchanges if Beijing refuses to allow regulators to see their auditors’ records. US officials say other governments have agreed to this step, which is required by US law, and China and Hong Kong are the only holdouts. China says the talks are making progress, but US officials say important issues remain unresolved. Americans are also prohibited, under a November 2020 order by then US President Donald Trump, from investing in the stocks, bonds and other securities of dozens of companies the Pentagon has cited as potentially supporting the China’s military development. The three companies that announced their departure from the American markets on Friday are not on this blacklist. Friday’s announcement follows moves by Chinese companies to boost Hong Kong’s role by connecting them with overseas investors. China’s largest ride-sharing service, Didi Chuxing, left the New York Stock Exchange on June 10 and joined the Hong Kong stock exchange. Alibaba announced in July plans to upgrade the status of its Hong Kong-traded shares to make them accessible to mainland investors. PetroChina, China Life and China Petroleum & Chemical, known as Sinopec, said the affected securities were American Depository Shares, or ADSs, which represented stocks traded in Hong Kong. They said Hong Kong stocks would still be traded. China’s securities regulator said its decision to exit the US stock market was “based on its own business considerations”. In a brief statement, he promised to “maintain communication” with overseas regulators to “jointly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of businesses and investors.” PetroChina cited the expense of complying with the rules on several stock exchanges. Exchanges in Hong Kong and Shanghai are “strong alternatives” that can “meet corporate fundraising needs”, according to PetroChina’s announcement. Private companies, including Alibaba, have raised billions of dollars on US exchanges because they were largely shut out of China’s financial system, which serves state-owned companies. Foreign exchanges are less important for public companies. Stocks traded in China or Hong Kong typically account for most of their market value. The New York Stock Exchange announced in January 2021 its intention to end trading in the shares of China’s three major public telephone operators under Trump’s order. The exchange temporarily withdrew the plan but later said the eviction would continue.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ctvnews.ca/business/three-chinese-corporate-giants-leaving-ny-stock-exchange-1.6024514 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos