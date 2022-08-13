The stock market will remain closed on August 15; August 16 settlement holiday

Traders planning to invest in the stock market or expecting their stock trading settlement next week should keep a note of these holidays. The scholarships will have a public holiday on August 15 due to the Independence Day celebration. This means that trading on the stock market will not be allowed on Monday. Notably, while the market will be open for trading on Tuesday, depositories will be closed on that day due to the Parsi New Year.

The market entered a long weekend from Saturday to Monday, and trading will resume on Tuesday.

But, there is a public holiday on August 16 due to the Parsi New Year. It should be noted that public holidays and commercial holidays are different.

Trading of shares is done on exchanges, namely BSE and ESN. While there are two depositories namely NSDL (National Securities Depository Limited) and CDSL (Central Depository Securities Limited).

A holiday delays the execution of a stock transaction by one day.

When an investor buys or sells stocks, bonds, exchange-traded funds, mutual funds, and the like, there are two important dates to keep in mind. These are the trade date and the settlement date. There is T+ Settlement Day which can be T+1 and T+2. The letter “T” stands for “trade day” or “trade date”, meaning the day the market-related instruments were bought or sold.

So, for example, if you bought stocks on Monday, that becomes your “trade date.” Under the T+1 option, the shares you purchased will be credited to your Demat account on Tuesday. Meanwhile, under the T+2 option, the shares you purchased will be credited to your Demat account after two days, i.e. Wednesday. The case is similar to the sale of shares, but the credit will be made to your bank account linked to the Demat account.

However, since there is a settlement holiday on August 16th. This means that shares bought or sold on Monday will reflect in your Demat or bank account on Wednesday for the T+1 option and on Thursday for the T+2 option.

Also, trading done on August 12 will have settlement day on Wednesday under the T+2 option.

Typically, settlement holidays occur due to public holidays, but there can also be other reasons why depositories are closed. Saturdays and Sundays are holidays by default. In addition, settlement holidays include ESB and NSE holidays, and all other market-related holidays.

There are altogether 16 public holidays in India during the current year. 10 holidays have already passed. Including the August 16 public holiday, there are only six public holidays left in the country.

The next public holiday will be August 31 due to the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Meanwhile, three holidays await in October on the 5th due to Dussehra, the 24th due to Diwali Laxmi Pujan and the 26th as part of Diwali Balipratipada. The last settlement holiday for 2022 will be on November 8 because of Gurunanak Jayanti.

The commercial holidays on ESB and ESN will also take place on August 31, October 5, 24 and 26 and finally on November 8.

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less