Connect with us

Business

The stock market will remain closed on August 15; August 16 settlement holiday

Published

14 seconds ago

on

By

 


Traders planning to invest in the stock market or expecting their stock trading settlement next week should keep a note of these holidays. The scholarships will have a public holiday on August 15 due to the Independence Day celebration. This means that trading on the stock market will not be allowed on Monday. Notably, while the market will be open for trading on Tuesday, depositories will be closed on that day due to the Parsi New Year.

The market entered a long weekend from Saturday to Monday, and trading will resume on Tuesday.

But, there is a public holiday on August 16 due to the Parsi New Year. It should be noted that public holidays and commercial holidays are different.

Trading of shares is done on exchanges, namely BSE and ESN. While there are two depositories namely NSDL (National Securities Depository Limited) and CDSL (Central Depository Securities Limited).

A holiday delays the execution of a stock transaction by one day.

When an investor buys or sells stocks, bonds, exchange-traded funds, mutual funds, and the like, there are two important dates to keep in mind. These are the trade date and the settlement date. There is T+ Settlement Day which can be T+1 and T+2. The letter “T” stands for “trade day” or “trade date”, meaning the day the market-related instruments were bought or sold.

So, for example, if you bought stocks on Monday, that becomes your “trade date.” Under the T+1 option, the shares you purchased will be credited to your Demat account on Tuesday. Meanwhile, under the T+2 option, the shares you purchased will be credited to your Demat account after two days, i.e. Wednesday. The case is similar to the sale of shares, but the credit will be made to your bank account linked to the Demat account.

However, since there is a settlement holiday on August 16th. This means that shares bought or sold on Monday will reflect in your Demat or bank account on Wednesday for the T+1 option and on Thursday for the T+2 option.

Also, trading done on August 12 will have settlement day on Wednesday under the T+2 option.

Typically, settlement holidays occur due to public holidays, but there can also be other reasons why depositories are closed. Saturdays and Sundays are holidays by default. In addition, settlement holidays include ESB and NSE holidays, and all other market-related holidays.

There are altogether 16 public holidays in India during the current year. 10 holidays have already passed. Including the August 16 public holiday, there are only six public holidays left in the country.

The next public holiday will be August 31 due to the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Meanwhile, three holidays await in October on the 5th due to Dussehra, the 24th due to Diwali Laxmi Pujan and the 26th as part of Diwali Balipratipada. The last settlement holiday for 2022 will be on November 8 because of Gurunanak Jayanti.

The commercial holidays on ESB and ESN will also take place on August 31, October 5, 24 and 26 and finally on November 8.

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates.

More less

To subscribe to Mint Bulletins

* Enter a valid email

* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stock-market-to-stay-close-on-aug-15-settlement-holiday-on-aug-16-11660386844142.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: