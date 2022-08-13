The stock market may have a run for the highs – MKM





The broader market could test its highs given the propensity for equities to rally following an inversion in the yield curve, MKM Partners said. In three of the last four recessions, equities have experienced “powerful rebounds” after the reversal but before a recession has begun, economist and strategist Michael Darda wrote in a note. With the 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) (TBT) (TLT) at 2.85% and the 2-year Treasury yield (US2Y) (SHY) at 3.19%, the 2s10s spread is 34 points basic. The curve saw its steepest steepening in three months yesterday, but has reversed for 29 straight days, according to Deutsche Bank. After the curve inversion in February 1989, “the S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA: SPY) rose 23.7% between then and the next peak in the business cycle in July 1990,” Darda said. “The curve also inverted in January 2006, with the S&P 500 climbing 21.5% from then until October 2007, when it peaked two months later. before the start of the Great Recession.” “We also saw nearly 15% upside in the S&P 500 after the yield curve inversion in the summer of 2019 to the February 2020 peak,” he said. “We’re not claiming the market will hit new highs this year (we’re more in the trading range camp), but we wouldn’t be surprised to see a run for the highs as inflation wanes and the Fed is slowing the pace of rate hikes.” A 14% rally would take the S&P from current levels to highs around 4,800. Looking at the market now, MKM’s equity risk premium sector model ranks Materials (XLB), Financials (XLF) and Healthcare (XLV) top and Utilities (XLU), Consumer Discretionary (XLY ) and energy (XLE) in the lead. the bottom. “Given our view of rising recession risks in 2023, we favor healthcare and GARP-based technology over some of the other more cyclical sectors,” Darda said. Find out why investors can expect the Fed to continue its hawkish rhetoric.

