Five Chinese companies to spin off from NYSE – Reuters





SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Five Chinese state-owned companies, including oil giant Sinopec and China Life Insurance, said on Friday they would pull from the New York Stock Exchange, amid economic and diplomatic tensions with the United States. The companies, which also include Aluminum Corporation of China (Chalco), PetroChina and Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co, each said they would seek delisting of their filing U.S. shares this month. The five, which were flagged in May by the US securities regulator as not meeting its auditing standards, will retain their listings on the Hong Kong and mainland China markets. Beijing and Washington are in talks to resolve a long-running audit dispute that could see Chinese companies banned from US stock exchanges if they fail to comply with US rules. Washington has long demanded full access to the books of Chinese companies listed in the United States, but Beijing bans foreign inspection of audit documents from local accounting firms, citing national security concerns. There was no mention of the audit dispute in separate statements from the Chinese companies outlining their moves, which come amid heightened tensions following last week’s visit to Taiwan by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. These companies have strictly complied with U.S. capital market rules and regulatory requirements since listing in the U.S. and made the choice to delist for their own business considerations, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said. securities (CSRC) in a press release. The agency added that it would keep communication open with relevant foreign regulatory agencies. The oversight dispute, which has been simmering for more than a decade, came to a head in December when the US securities regulator finalized rules to potentially ban Chinese companies from trading under the Corporate Responsibility Act. foreign. He said 273 businesses were at risk. Some of China’s biggest companies, including Alibaba Group Holdings, JD Com Inc and Baidu Inc, are among them. Alibaba announced last week that it would convert its secondary listing in Hong Kong to a dual primary listing. Analysts said this could allow the Chinese e-commerce giant to change its primary listing venue in the future. In premarket trading on Friday, U.S.-listed shares of China Life Insurance and oil giant Sinopec fell 5.7% to about 4.3% respectively. Patience is running out Market watchers were divided on what the write-offs might mean for the audit deal, with some saying it was a bad sign. China is sending the message that its patience is running out in audit talks, said Kai Zhan, senior counsel at Chinese law firm Yuanda, which specializes in U.S. capital markets. The companies said their volume of shares traded in the United States was low compared to that of their other major listing places. PetroChina said it has never raised follow-on capital from its U.S. listing and its bases in Hong Kong and Shanghai can meet the company’s fundraising requirements while offering a better protection of investors’ interests. Global fund managers with U.S.-listed Chinese stocks are gradually turning to their Hong Kong-listed counterparts, though they still hope the audit dispute will eventually be resolved. Posted in Dawn, August 13, 2022

