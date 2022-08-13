Chinese state-owned giants delist from US stock exchanges amid audit

By Bloomberg

Five of China’s biggest state-owned companies have announced their intention to withdraw from US stock exchanges as the two countries strive to reach an agreement allowing US regulators to inspect the audits of Chinese companies.

China Life Insurance Co, PetroChina Co and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp all disclosed their intention to delist in statements released in quick succession on Friday, along with Aluminum Corp of China and Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co.

The United States and China have been at odds for two decades over allowing American inspectors access to Chinese companies’ audit working papers.

Negotiators have yet to strike a deal with the countdown on a congressionally mandated deadline of 2024 to kick off non-compliant companies. Mainland China and Hong Kong are the only two jurisdictions in the world that do not allow inspections by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, with officials citing national security and privacy concerns.

As US and Chinese officials try to reach an agreement, speculation is mounting that a solution could involve companies Beijing deems sensitive voluntarily exiting US markets.

These public companies are in strategic sectors and reputed to have access to information and data that the Chinese government may be reluctant to provide access to foreign regulators, said Redmond Wong, strategist at Saxo Markets.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission said in a statement that the delisting plans were based on the companies’ commercial concerns.

The SEC declined to comment. The PCAOB did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

About 300 China and Hong Kong-based companies with a market value of more than $2.4 trillion are at risk of being forced off US stock exchanges as the Securities and Exchange Commission tightens oversight of companies, Bloomberg Intelligence estimated in may. Some of the biggest include China Life, PetroChina, China Petroleum & Chemical, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and Baidu Inc.

It is unclear whether the move to delisting will facilitate negotiations to break a stalemate over audit inspections, a US legal requirement intended to protect investors from accounting fraud and other financial malfeasance. The 2024 deadline stems from a 2020 law called the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act that was popular with Democrats and Republicans.

Voluntary disbarment may not prevent the PCAOB from requiring review of a company’s audit working papers, PCAOB Chair Erica Williams said this month. The PCAOB’s power to inspect was retrospective, meaning the watchdog could still demand work papers from those companies even after they left, Williams said.

If a company or an issuer decides to delist this year, it really doesn’t matter to me because I need to know if you committed fraud last year, Williams said, without refer to a particular company.

On July 29, the US SEC added Alibaba to a growing list of companies that could be forced off US stock exchanges if the two countries failed to reach an agreement.

Alibaba said in July it was seeking primary listings in Hong Kong, joining Bilibili Inc and Zai Lab Ltd which had made the move earlier. The change could help companies attract more Chinese investors while providing a model for other U.S.-listed Chinese companies at risk of delisting.

Alibaba said in August it would try to maintain its listing on the New York Stock Exchange and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Alibaba, Pinduoduo Inc and JD.com Inc fell about 2% in New York. PetroChina fell around 1%, while ETF Kraneshares CSI China Internet Fund fell 2%. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon Index fell nearly 3%, bringing total losses so far this year to 21%.

The U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission, which reports to Congress, said China considers eight companies listed on major U.S. stock exchanges as Chinese-level state-owned enterprises. national. These are PetroChina, China Life Insurance, China Petroleum & Chemical, China Southern Airlines Co, Huaneng Power International Inc, Aluminum Corp of China, China Eastern Airlines Corp and Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical.

While the delistings will have little impact on the companies themselves given their New York stocks are thinly traded, the measures underscore escalating tensions between the United States and China, said Marvin Chen, strategist. at Bloomberg Intelligence.

Relations between the superpowers have been particularly strained in recent days after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosis’ trip to Taiwan prompted several days of Chinese military exercises around the island.

Congress is considering legislation that could accelerate the debarment deadline to 2023, adding further pressure for the two sides to come to an agreement quickly.

The PCAOB chairman declined to provide a firm date by which an agreement with Chinese authorities must be reached, but reiterated that it would have to be soon.

The New York Stock Exchange delisted China Mobile Ltd., China Telecom Corp and China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd. in January last year, following an order signed by former President Donald Trump that banned investment in Chinese companies deemed to have links to the military. Huaneng Power International said in June that it intended to delist due to low volume and the administrative burden and cost of maintaining the list.