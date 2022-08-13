S&P 500 rises for fourth consecutive week as Chinese companies pull out of US exchanges





Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange before the closing bell on Wall Street in New York in January. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License picture August 12 (UPI) — U.S. stocks rose on Friday, with the S&P 500 index marking an increase for the fourth consecutive week. On the other hand, five of China’s largest state-owned companies announced this week that they would delist from the New York Stock Exchange. Nasdaq market data shows that the S&P 500 rose 1.73% on Friday to close the week at 4,280.15 points, with a weekly gain of around 3.3%. The Nasdaq Composite rose around 2.1% on Friday for a weekly gain of around 3.1%, also rising for the fourth week in a row to close above 13,000 points for the first time since April 25. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 424.38 points on Friday to end the week up about 2.92%, according to Nasdaq data. The S&P 500 is on track for its longest weekly winning streak since November 2021, CNBC noted. The index rose 9.1% in July for its biggest monthly gain since November 2020, when the first announcements of effective coronavirus vaccines were made. Markets were boosted again by gains in tech stocks, with Apple shares rising 2% after Bloomberg reported that the company expects to maintain iPhone sales despite inflation. “The fact that we’re starting to see energy prices come down, that could be a sign of what’s to come for other inflation indicators,” Anastasia Amoroso, chief investment strategist at iCapital Network, says Yahoo Finance Live. “We’re starting to reduce this inflation problem, and it’s a big catalyst for the markets.” The market news came as five of China’s largest state-owned companies announced in documents filed with Hong Kong stock exchanges on Friday that they would withdraw from the New York Stock Exchange in the coming weeks. PetroChina said in his statement that it will seek a voluntary delisting of its American Depositary Shares citing “relatively limited trading volume” and “the considerable administrative burden to meet the disclosure obligations necessary to maintain the listing of the ADSs”. Sinopec, in a similar statement, said it intends to file for delisting of its depository shares by Aug. 29 and that the delisting from the New York Stock Exchange is expected to take effect 10 days later. Sinopec’s Shanghai Petrochemical also said it would delist its depository shares. China Life Insurance Company and Chalco, an aluminum producer, also made deposits announcing that they would remove their companies from the list. The delisting of Chinese companies comes as tensions between Beijing and the United States have increased.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.upi.com/Top_News/US/2022/08/12/us-stocks-rise-fourth-straight-week-chinese-companies-delist-nyse/3251660338160/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos