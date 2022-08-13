The Development of the FTC’s Privacy Rules: What’s Next?

On August 11, 2022, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) took the first step toward creating nationwide privacy and security rules that, if finalized, would apply to most sectors of the U.S. economy. The agency unveiled a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (ANPRM), which is seeking public comment on 95 questions, ranging from topics such as targeted advertising, personal information security, algorithmic discrimination, and child and adolescent protection. Comments are due within 60 days of publication of the ANPRM in the Federal Register. The ANPRM was released with a 3 to 2 vote along party lines. This alert attempts to answer some key questions about the announcement.

What authority does the FTC have to initiate this regulation and issue a final rule?

Section 18 of the FTC Act authorizes the FTC to issue trade regulation rules that specifically define unfair or deceptive acts or practices (known as “Mag Moss Rulemaking”). Under Section 18, the agency must show that the unfair or deceptive acts or practices in question are widespread, a determination that can only be made if the FTC has previously “issued cease and desist orders.” regarding such acts or practices,” or if it has any other information that “indicates a widespread pattern of unfair or deceptive acts or practices.”

What areas does the FTC focus on?

In terms of the areas addressed by the questions, there are few surprises. The FTC already announcement in December 2021 that it would focus on issues such as targeted advertising, data security and algorithms. Given previous public statements by FTC Chairman Lina Khan, it’s no surprise that the ANPRM includes questions about employee privacy and workplace surveillance, competition, and regulatory loopholes. notice and consent. Commissioner Rebecca Kelly Slaughter and Commissioner Alvaro Bedoya both spoke about civil rights and discrimination issues, as well as their concern for children and adolescents, who both feature prominently in the ANPRM. A few points to note:

Although the FTC is currently in the process of reviewing the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA), the ANPRM includes a number of questions about the protection of children’s privacy. While it’s clear that the FTC wants to extend privacy protections to teenagers, it’s worth noting that the ANPRM includes questions about children, despite ongoing COPPA proceedings.

In order to issue a rule designating a practice as unfair, the FTC must establish that the likely harms of that practice are substantial, not outweighed by benefits to consumers or competition, and cannot reasonably be avoided. Despite the need to prove both harms and benefits, the ANPRM’s title and 95-question narrative preamble focus almost exclusively on the harm side of the equation. The only nod to the benefits of targeted advertising, for example, is a statement that “in theory, these personalization practices have the potential to benefit consumers.”

Along the same lines, ANPRM’s rhetoric is more anti-corporate than what we’ve seen from the FTC in the past. The entire proposal is about ‘commercial surveillance’, with the term ‘surveillance’ appearing 80 times.

Perhaps reflecting President Khan’s interest in the intersections of competition and privacy, the ANPRM asks in particular to what extent the FTC should prevent companies in specific industries from owning or operating companies that engage in targeted advertising.

Several questions mention the idea of ​​third-party certifications for security and data privacy issues.

In some areas, the rule goes beyond privacy, asking questions about content moderation and non-personalized content aimed at children and teens.

What happens next?

As noted above, the public has 60 days from the date of publication of the ANPRM in the Federal Register to comment. The FTC will host a virtual forum on September 8, where members of the public will be allowed to speak for two minutes. (See the request-to-speak process below.) After the 60-day comment period ends, the FTC will issue a notice of proposed rulemaking, which will likely contain the text of the rule. After the comment period, a final rule would still be a long way off. Mag Moss’ average ruler usually takes about five to six years; Mag Moss’ rule-making process allows anyone interested to ask to be heard and present their views. Indeed, the five to six year timeframe is likely to underestimate the time it would take to adopt the type of broad-based rule envisioned by the ANPRM; The latest Mag Moss rules have primarily focused on narrower sectors of the economy (eg eyewear, funeral homes, home insulation).

Will the FTC face legal challenges?

Even putting timing issues aside, observers are discussing the implications of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in West Virginia v. United States. APE on the FTC’s regulatory process. In that case, the Supreme Court struck down a US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) rule, noting that the rule went beyond granting authority by Congress. In a statement released with ANPRM, Commissioner Slaughter attempts to single out the EPA’s case, noting that, with respect to the FTC’s regulatory process, “Congress has explicitly empowered the FTC to precisely define the acts or practices which are unfair or deceptive acts or practices in or affecting trade.” Unlike West Virginia v. United States. APEshe notes that the FTC’s delegated authority is not defined by “low-key words,” “vague terms,” ​​”subtle devices,” or “oblique or elliptical language.”

Why should I be careful?

The FTC appears to be considering approaches that could have a profound impact on the existing regulatory landscape and business models in place today. For example, the ANPRM questions the extent to which the new rules should “limit” targeted advertising. As another example, the FTC’s current approach to protecting children’s privacy focuses primarily on regulating services directed to children under 13. ANPRM asks if there should be stronger protections for services that simply have large numbers of child users, potentially affecting social media. , games, sports and entertainment likely to interest children. And the ANPRM asks whether techniques that “manipulate” consumers to prolong online activity (eg, auto-playing videos, infinite or endless scrolling) may be unfair. A provision of the rule on this issue could affect many companies in direct contact with consumers.

As noted above, while some might say a final rule is far in the future and may in fact never happen, any rule proposal issued by the FTC will be influential. As the ANPRM itself states, “[T]These comments will help refine the Commission’s enforcement work and could inform reform by Congress or other policymakers, even if the Commission does not ultimately enact new trade regulation rules. At the very least, they should pay attention to the process, which can provide clues to the FTC’s enforcement priorities.

Why did the Republicans dissent?

In addition to noting concerns about West Virginia v. United States. APEboth Curator Christine Wilson and Commissioner Noah Phillips express concern that by undertaking the rule-making process, Congress will have less incentive to act on the legislation. Republican Commissioners also express concern over the ANPRM’s rhetoric, with Commissioner Wilson noting that “[m]all of the practices discussed in this ANPRM are presented as clearly misleading or unfair despite extending well beyond the practices known to us, given our extensive law enforcement experience. Commissioner Phillips further disputes that, in his view, the ANPRM is too broad to elicit meaningful comment. Finally, Commissioner Phillips outlines a number of substantive concerns. He takes issue with what he sees as a step toward banning targeted ads, scrapping the concept of consumer consent and regulating employee privacy. , among others.

In response, Democratic commissioners dismiss concerns about congressional disincentive to action, Commissioner Slaughter noting“I am certain that the FTC’s action will not clip the wings of congressional ambition” and Commissioner Bedoya indicating that he would not vote for a final rule if Congress moved to cover the same practices in the interim. In response to concerns about the breadth of the procedure, Commissioner Bedoya considers the breadth “a feature, not a bug”, citing the need for a “diverse range of public comment to help us determine whether and how to proceed with Notices of Proposal Rulemaking.”

What should companies potentially affected by ANPRM do?

Read the ANPRM: Companies should read the ANPRM to get an idea of ​​the FTC’s interests and the direction the FTC is likely to take in terms of privacy and security enforcement actions.

Companies should read the ANPRM to get an idea of ​​the FTC’s interests and the direction the FTC is likely to take in terms of privacy and security enforcement actions. Engage: The FTC cannot issue a rule regarding unfair practices unless it has substantial evidence on the record that the likely harms to consumers are significant, are not outweighed by the benefits to consumers or competition, and cannot reasonably be avoided by consumers. It is important to comment to build a case describing the benefits of particular practices. Individuals or entities wishing to participate in the public forum by offering two-minute public remarks should email [email protected] As it appears that panelists will be selected on a first-come, first-served basis, it is important to submit applications early and, in any case, by August 31, 2022. Companies should also consider filing public comments, especially if they have evidence to support the benefits. specific data practices.

The FTC cannot issue a rule regarding unfair practices unless it has substantial evidence on the record that the likely harms to consumers are significant, are not outweighed by the benefits to consumers or competition, and cannot reasonably be avoided by consumers. It is important to comment to build a case describing the benefits of particular practices. Individuals or entities wishing to participate in the public forum by offering two-minute public remarks should email [email protected] As it appears that panelists will be selected on a first-come, first-served basis, it is important to submit applications early and, in any case, by August 31, 2022. Companies should also consider filing public comments, especially if they have evidence to support the benefits. specific data practices. Strengthen internal compliance: If your company is engaged in the activities mentioned in the ANPRM, its practices are likely on the FTC’s radar screen. It will be important to have strong, well-resourced compliance programs in place if you receive a request for a civil investigation from the FTC.

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati is closely monitoring developments with regulatory agencies such as the FTC. For more information or if you need assistance regarding regulatory compliance regarding children’s privacy, targeted advertising, or other privacy or consumer protection issues, please contact Lydia Parnes, Chris Olsen, Tracy Shapiro, Maneesha Mithal, Libby Weingarten, or another member of Wilson Sonsini’s privacy and cybersecurity practice.