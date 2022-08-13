Business
Stock market recovery faces new hurdle as record redemptions slow
(Bloomberg) – The end of the record US corporate stock buying spree gives stock bulls another reason to worry.
JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc. and Best Buy Co Inc. all suspended buyout plans when they released their second-quarter results, deciding to hold on to cash instead as interest rate hikes of the Federal Reserve risked pushing the economy into a recession. They are among 10 who halted programs this year for reasons unrelated to mergers and acquisitions – a very, very rare occurrence, according to Birinyi Associates.
The moves could be a harbinger of a step back from an era of record share buybacks that erupted in the wake of the pandemic, when executives dipped into their cash reserves to buy nearly 1,000 billions of dollars of their own actions. As analysts debate the ultimate impact of the share buybacks, the pullback threatens to remove a crutch from a fragile market already struggling with inflation and the specter of slowing global growth.
Buybacks have been the main source of demand for U.S. equities this year and an important support for stock markets, said Mathieu Rachet, head of equity strategy at Julius Baer. But buybacks are expected to slow from here amid a bleaker earnings outlook and declining CEO confidence.
By the end of the first quarter, corporate America had spent just over $265 billion buying back shares, a record amount, according to data from Barclays Plc. While takeover announcements have been consistently strong year-to-date, some U.S. companies have used second-quarter results to limit existing takeovers due to concerns about growth prospects, strategist Emmanuel Cau said.
JPMorgan chief executive Jamie Dimon said the bank was taking a break to meet higher capital requirements and allow flexibility for a wide range of economic environments, while reporting earnings that missed estimates. Citigroup also cited higher capital rules, saying it is now in capital-building mode.
Other companies also favor using cash to bolster their businesses during tough economic times.
Retailer Best Buy said it was suspending redemptions as part of its capital management strategy in response to the current retail environment. The company cut its forecast and said inflation was hitting consumers. And Starbucks Corp. founder Howard Schultz suspended the coffee chain buyout plan in April, saying the money could be better spent on stores and staff.
The tax jitters
The outlook for buybacks next year is even more uncertain, with a proposed tax on US stock buybacks set to come into effect. Democrats hope the 1% excise tax will slow reliance on corporate buyouts, as they produce capital gains but not immediate tax bills.
This could open a window for companies to advance their plans in the second half of this year. Still, strategists don’t expect this to provide much support for markets, given that the prevailing macro uncertainty will outweigh any positive sentiment from accelerated redemptions.
Firms with clear guidance will likely try to accelerate some of the buybacks, although this may not be as emotional as some expect given the current major macro factors, said Esty Dwek, Chief Investment Officer at Flowbank SA. .
Robert Cantwell, portfolio manager at Upholdings Group LLC in Nashville, agrees. We don’t expect a rush on redemptions in the second half because they are more dependent on share price than a 1% tax, he said. The tax is more likely to depress share buybacks in favor of more mergers and acquisitions or internal capital spending.
But there is good news for those looking for a buyback boost: The stock market’s rebound from its June low could also reduce the need for companies to support their stocks through buybacks.
Stock market prices have rallied sharply over the past month and buybacks should definitely slow as a result, Cantwell said. Slowing redemptions can be a sign of a strong market, as opposed to a weak market.
