S&P 500 and Nasdaq close 4th straight week as optimism grows

NEW YORK, Aug 12 (Reuters) – Wall Street closed higher on Friday as signs that inflation may have peaked in July boosted investor confidence in the possibility of a bull market and prompted the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq to post their fourth straight week of gains.
The S&P 500 (.SPX) is up 17.7% from a mid-June low, with the latest gains coming from this week’s data showing a slower-than-expected rise in the home price index. consumption and a surprise drop in producer prices last month.
The S&P 500 broke through a closely watched technical level of 4,231 points, indicating that the benchmark has recouped half of its losses since falling from the all-time high in January. A 50% retracement for some signals a bull market. Read more
“It’s really just a number, but it certainly makes investors feel better – at least those who bought near the bottom,” said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at Inverness Counsel in New York.
“I wouldn’t declare victory in this bear market just yet. There’s probably still bad news. But there’s a very good chance we’ve seen bottom.”
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 424.38 points, or 1.27%, to 33,761.05, while the S&P 500 (.SPX) gained 72.88 points, or 1.73% , to 4,280.15 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) added 267.27 points, or 2.09%, to 13,047.19.
For the week, the S&P 500 gained 3.25%, the Dow Jones rose 2.92% and the Nasdaq gained 3.8%.
Volume on U.S. exchanges was 9.99 billion shares, compared to an average of 11.04 billion for the full session over the past 20 trading days.
As the S&P 500 and Nasdaq posted their longest weekly winning streaks since November, analysts noted that the Federal Reserve still had work to do as it sought to tame inflation by aggressively raising interest rates. interest without triggering a recession.
“Markets certainly got some great inflation news this week,” said Dec Mullarkey, managing director of investment strategy and asset allocation at SLC Management in Boston.
“A victory lap in some respects was in order, but it’s by no means ‘mission accomplished’. It’s still very slow.”
Inflation by the end of the year could decelerate to 7% or slightly lower, but pushing core inflation below 4%, double the Fed’s target, will be more tougher than expected by the markets, Mullarkey said.
Traders are banking on a less hawkish Fed, with fed funds futures showing a 55.5% chance that Fed policymakers will hike rates by 50 basis points at their meeting in September, down from 75 basis points. FEDWATCH
It was a sea of green on Wall Street for a second day in a row, with all 11 major S&P 500 sectors up, along with semiconductors (.SOX), small caps (.RUT) and Dow transportations (. DJT). Growth stocks (.IGX) rose 2.1%, while value (.IVX) rose 1.4%.
Investors bought $7.1 billion worth of stocks in the week to Wednesday, according to a Bank of America note, with U.S. growth stocks seeing their biggest weekly inflow since December last year. Read more
Data showing that US consumer confidence rose further in August after hitting a record low this summer also fueled optimism, and the near-term inflation outlook for US households has eased again due to the lower gasoline prices. Read more
After a tough start to the year, better-than-expected second-quarter earnings from Corporate America supported bullish sentiment for US equities.
Overall, analysts estimate that the S&P 500 posted year-over-year earnings growth of 9.7% from April to June, much stronger than the 5.6% expected at the end. of the quarter, according to Refinitiv.
Banks (.SPXBK) rose 1.4% to extend their rally for a sixth consecutive week.
GlobalFoundries Inc (GFS.O) jumped 11.9% after being added to BofA Global Research’s “US 1 list”.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a ratio of 4.43 to 1; on the Nasdaq, a ratio of 2.76 to 1 favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted five new 52-week highs and 29 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 78 new highs and 39 new lows.
Reporting by Herbert Lash in New York Additional reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Matthew Lewis
Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
