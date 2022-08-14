Amazon & Netflix: how the stock market reacted to positive and negative BPA surprises





Corporate earnings remain one of the main indicators of stock price performance. Reflected as earnings per share (EPS), analysts and investors track actual EPS growth as well as its numbers versus estimates. John Butters, vice president and principal earnings analyst at FactSet, in a recent note, indicates that to date, of the S&P 500 companies that have reported results, 75% have reported actual EPS above the estimate. average EPS, which is below the five-year average of 77%. The stock market, however, reacted differently to the positive and negative EPS surprises reported by S&P 500 companies during the second-quarter earnings season. An example of a company that reported a positive EPS surprise in the second quarter and saw a substantial price increase is Netflix. On July 19, the company reported actual EPS of $3.20 for the second quarter, which was above the average EPS estimate of $2.95. From July 15 to July 21, Netflix stock price rose 18.4% (to $223.88 from $189.11). Additionally, the market did not punish S&P 500 companies that reported negative EPS surprises on average. Companies that reported negative earnings surprises for the second quarter of 2022 saw no price change (0.0%) on average two days before the earnings release until two days after the earnings release . This percentage is well above the five-year average price decline of 2.4% during this same window for companies announcing negative earnings surprises. Amazon.com is an example of a company that reported a negative EPS surprise in the second quarter, but saw a price increase. On July 28, the company announced an actual EPS of -$0.20 for the second quarter, which was well below the average EPS estimate of $0.12. However, from July 26 to August 1, Amazon.com’s stock price rose 17.9% (to $135.39 from $114.81). One factor may be that S&P 500 companies were less negative in their outlook for the third quarter than average. In terms of earnings forecasts, 58% of S&P 500 companies (42 out of 72) that issued EPS forecasts for the third quarter of 2022 issued negative forecasts. This percentage is below the five-year average of 60% and below the ten-year average of 67%. Perhaps the market is reacting more to the earnings outlook for the current quarter than to the earnings performance of the prior quarter.

