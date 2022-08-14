Stock markets still supported by US inflation data – Latest News – The Nation





New York – Stock markets rose on Friday, still benefiting from positive US inflation data from earlier in the week as investors ponder the magnitude of the US Federal Reserve’s next interest rate move.

The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all added at least one percent, adding to the weekly gains of all three indexes.

In Europe, London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index ended the day up 0.5%, Frankfurt’s DAX gained 0.7% and Paris’ CAC 40 added 0.1%.

This week has been all about inflation data and, frankly, that could be the dominant force in markets leading up to the Jackson Hole symposium, said OANDA analyst Craig Erlam, referring to an upcoming meeting of central bankers around the world at the end of August.

The fact that inflation not only decelerated in the United States but at a faster rate than consensus forecasts was a double win and risky assets are feeling the benefits, Erlam said.

But whether the improved data hears a pivot in Federal Reserve policy anytime soon remains an open question.

Markets fear that after two consecutive increases in Fed borrowing costs of three-quarters of a percentage point, further hikes of a similar magnitude could choke off the economic recovery.

Fed officials have so far aligned themselves to try to defuse speculation that the monetary policy tightening cycle may soon end.

Cresset Asset Managements Jack Ablin attributed the gains to a shift in sentiment which he said may be overkill given the limited evidence so far.

It’s just momentum and positivity that drives the market higher, Ablin told AFP. It looks like some of the bullish investors are getting ahead.

UBS Financial Services analyst Terri Jacobsen said she expects headwinds for markets until we get a resolution on how far the Fed will go and how long it will go. raise interest rates.

On the corporate front, five major Chinese companies, including two of the country’s biggest oil producers, have said they will delist from the New York Stock Exchange.

The news comes amid growing tensions between Beijing and Washington following the recent visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosis to Taiwan, which China claims as part of its territory.

Sinopec and PetroChina — two of the world’s largest energy companies — will seek voluntary delisting of their U.S. depositary shares, the companies said in separate statements.

The Aluminum Corporation of China, also known as Chalco, along with China Life Insurance and a Shanghai-based subsidiary of Sinopec, announced similar moves.

