Veteran stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala dies in Mumbai; Tributes are pouring in





Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, veteran stock market investor and new founder of Akasa Air, died in Mumbai on Sunday. He was 62 years old. Popularly known as the big bull of the Indian stock market, he had multiple health issues. The promoter of Akasa Air, Mr. Jhunjhunwala appeared a few days ago during his public launch. He is survived by his wife and three children. The reason for his sudden disappearance has not yet been known to the family. Mr. Jhunjhunwala had investments in several Indian companies and had made a fortune over the past two decades. He was known as the Indian Warren Buffet for his investment skills. Several politicians, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, and industry leaders paid tribute to Mr Jhunjhunwala Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter to pay tribute to Mr Jhunjhunwala and offered his condolences to his family. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he left behind an indelible contribution to the financial world. He was also very passionate about the progress of India. His passing is saddening. My condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti, wrote PM Modi. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he left behind an indelible contribution to the financial world. He was also very passionate about India’s progress. His passing is saddening. My condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanthi. pic.twitter.com/DR2uIiiUb7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 14, 2022 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said she fondly remembered several conversations with Mr Jhunjhunwala and said he was a firm believer in India’s strength and capabilities. Shri Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is no more. Investor, bold risk taker, masterful understanding of the stock market, clear communication – a leader in his own right. Remember several conversations we had fondly. Strongly believed in the strength and capabilities of India. Condolences, he tweeted. Mr. Shah M. Jhunjhunwala will be remembered for his optimistic outlook. Distressed to learn of the passing of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Ji. His vast experience and understanding of the stock market has inspired countless investors. He will always be remembered for his optimistic outlook, he tweeted. My deepest condolences to his family. Om Shanti Shanti. The Union Civil Aviation Minister, who on August 7 virtually announced the first commercial flight of Akasa Airs, said Mr Jhunjhunwala will be remembered for giving India its new airline Akasa Air after more than a decade. He wrote on Twitter, Sh Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Ji was not only an astute businessman but also passionately invested in India’s growth story. He will be remembered for giving India its new airline @AkasaAir after over a decade. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. Union Trade and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal also expressed his condolences over the demise of the ace investor. Speaking to the microblogging site, Mr Goyal said Mr Jhunjhunwala was an inspiration for creating wealth for crores. Deeply distressed by the passing of veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. He has been an inspiration for creating wealth for crores. My sincere condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti, he writes. More details are awaited.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/veteran-stock-market-investor-rakesh-jhunjhunwala-dies-in-mumbai/article65767859.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos