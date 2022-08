Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the Big Bull of Dalal Street is no more

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala (62), self-proclaimed big bull of the stock markets in India, died early Sunday morning. Jhunjhunwala had an estimated net worth of $5.5 billion (about 45,000 crore), making him the 36th richest man in India, according to Forbes. Born on July 5, 1960, Jhunjhunwala was the son of a tax official and hailed from Jhunjhunu district in Rajasthan. He graduated with a B.Com degree from Sydenham College (University of Mumbai) and later enrolled in the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Jhunjhunwala had started investing with $100 in 1985 when the BSE Sensex benchmark was trading at just 150. He ran a private equity trading company called RARE Enterprises. Some of his biggest investments were Titan, CRISIL, Aurobindo Pharma, Praj Industries, NCC, Aptech Limited, Ion Exchange, Fortis Healthcare, Lupin, VIP Industries, Geojit Financial Services, Rallis India, Jubilant Life Sciences, etc. touch derivatives, currencies and gold. Recently, he had invested 260 crores in the new low cost airline Akasha Airlines. Jhunjhunwala had also shown interest in film production and his philanthropic portfolio included nutrition and education. He had pledged to donate 25% of his fortune to charity. Its most valuable listed holding was watchmaker and jeweler Titan, which is part of the Tata conglomerate. After the end of the Covid-19 lockdown, when Jhunjhunwala met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he was in a wheelchair. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he left behind an indelible contribution to the financial world. He was also very passionate about India’s progress. His passing is saddening. My condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanthi. pic.twitter.com/DR2uIiiUb7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 14, 2022 He has contributed to shelters for children with cancer, the Agastya International Foundation and Arpan, an entity that helps educate children about sexual exploitation. He has also supported Ashoka University, the Friends of Tribals Society and Olympic Gold Quest. He was building an eye hospital in Navi Mumbai which could perform 15,000 eye surgeries for free. Published on

August 14, 2022



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/markets/rakesh-jhunjhunwala-the-big-bull-of-dalal-street-is-no-more/article65767860.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos