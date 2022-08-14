Check out the top highlights in US markets this week





Stock market this week (USA) It was another great week for investors, with the S&P 500 up 3.3% on the week. This is its longest weekly winning streak since November 2021. The Dow rose 2.92%, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 3.1% for the week. US stock market this week: stock movement this week The US market started the week on Monday on a positive note but gave up gains to close almost flat. Investors expected three major inflation readings in the week – CPI, PPI and unit labor costs. A few big names to report their earnings this week. US stocks fell Tuesday as many companies announced disappointing results ahead of key inflation figures. Market pros expected the inflation report to provide clues about how aggressively the Federal Reserve is fighting inflation. The long-awaited inflation figures were announced early Wednesday morning, and stocks rose sharply as data showed a better-than-expected slowdown in price growth. All major indices rose more than 1.5%. Major tech stocks outperformed the broader market, with Meta rising more than 5% and Netflix gaining more than 6%. After yesterday’s positive rebound, the market struggled to orient itself on Thursday. All major indices started high but lost momentum later to close flat – the S&P 500 and Dow Jones ended almost flat, while the Nasdaq slipped around 0.6%. US stocks rose sharply on Friday as investors celebrated signs that inflation could peak. The positive news boosted investor confidence, leading some to believe the recent gains are more than a typical bear market rally. US stock market this week: major events Quarterly results: More than 87% of companies have released their June quarter results, and we are nearing the end of quarterly earnings season. Chipmaker Micron reported earnings below expectations and warned that revenue could be lower than its earlier forecast. Disney stock price surged after the company reported earnings that beat Wall Street estimates on both earnings and earnings. Inflation figures: The consumer price index rose 8.5% in July from a year ago, below expectations, mainly due to falling energy prices. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, the so-called core CPI rose 5.9% per year and 0.3% per month. The jump in the food index took the 12-month increase to 10.9%, the fastest pace since May 1979. Despite the monthly drop in the energy index, electricity prices increased by 1.6% and 15.2% compared to a year ago. Unemployment claims: Data from the Labor Department showed initial jobless claims rose by 14,000 to 262,000 in the week ended August 6. Unemployment claims have risen as more companies, particularly in the tech sector, announce layoffs and freeze hiring due to economic uncertainty. On an unadjusted basis, initial claims rose to 203,619 last week. Massachusetts posted the largest increase, followed by California. Treasury yields: US Treasury yields fell this week as market participants sorted through a busy week of economic data. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury fell to 2.84%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury note also stood at 3.108%. Yields move inversely to prices and one basis point is equal to 0.01%.

