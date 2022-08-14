Stocks hit a fork on the road to recovery





As ugly as it has been for equity investors, conditions have improved over the past two months. The S&P 500 has rebounded 15% from its June 16 low and in doing so has recouped half of its year-to-date losses. That leaves the U.S. stock market at a virtual crossroads, halfway between its all-time high and its 2022 low. Given the extent of the negativity in stocks at the start of the summer, it was only a matter of time before the momentum reversed. That said, there is very little consensus on where the market will go from here. Even though economic growth is slowing, the solid financial situation of businesses and consumers gives us confidence that equities will offer attractive returns over the next 12 months. It is more difficult to have convictions on what is happening between now and the end of the year. Here are three reasons to be optimistic and three reasons to be concerned about the near-term outlook for equities: Good Employment and consumer spending data remain strong. Although major retail stocks like Walmart and Target suffered heavy losses this summer, this was more related to bloated inventories and high transportation costs than a sharp drop in demand. Adjusted for inflation, consumer spending continued to increase in the last quarter. The 22 million American jobs lost during the pandemic have now been added back. National unemployment (3.5%) is the lowest since 1969. Although wage increases (5.2% from a year ago) have not kept up with inflation, they are likely to prove more durable.

After back-to-back meetings in which the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 0.75% (the largest such increase since 1994), Fed Chairman Jerome Powell indicated that future policy decisions would depend on the data. If, in other words, inflation slows or economic data weakens, the Fed will slow or even pause rate hikes. If this materializes, expect stocks to react favorably.

The numbers suggest we are in a recession and yes, that is relatively good news. US economic growth contracted in each of the last two quarters (1.6% in Q1, then 0.9% in Q2). Ignore the politicians who suggest “this one shouldn’t matter” and embrace the idea that we no longer need to wonder when the next inevitable recession will hit. In terms of investor sentiment, it is better to remove the band-aid and look forward to the economic recovery to come. The bad It is still too early to say with certainty that inflation has peaked. The latest CPI figure released last week indicates that price increases are moderating (8.5% inflation against 9.1% a month earlier), but it will take more than one report to convince investors the worst is behind us.

The S&P 500’s 25% drop this year may not be “severe enough”. In the nine bear markets since World War II also accompanied by a recession, the S&P has fallen 36% on average. Even if the June 16th low holds, a retest of these levels remains a realistic possibility.

Geopolitical risks are high. Russia’s war with Ukraine (and the economic sanctions it triggered) lingers on with no realistic end in sight. The recent visit of Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan has heightened tensions between the United States and China, sparking concerns over the global supply of semiconductor microchips. The midterm elections in the United States add another layer of political uncertainty. With corporate earnings season coming to an end and the Fed not meeting until September 20, the most likely short-term trajectory could be for stocks to trade in a tighter range by then. , basically waiting for the summer. In the longer term, all these speculations are less important. US stocks will hit new highs. It’s just a matter of how long it takes and how many detours we encounter on this road to healing. Ben Marks is chief investment officer at Marks Group Wealth Management in Minnetonka. He can be contacted at [email protected] Brett Angel is a senior wealth advisor at the firm.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.startribune.com/stocks-reach-a-fork-in-the-road-to-recovery/600198059/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos