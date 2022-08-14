Business
London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) soon to become ex-dividend
Some investors rely on dividends to grow their wealth, and if you’re one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) is set to go ex-dividend in just three days. The ex-dividend date is usually one business day before the record date which is the latest date by which you must be present on the books of the company as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any share transaction must have settled before the record date to be eligible for a dividend. So you can buy London Stock Exchange Group shares before August 18 to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on September 20.
The company’s next dividend is £0.32 per share, following the last 12 months when the company paid out a total of £0.95 per share to shareholders. Based on the value of last year’s payments, the London Stock Exchange Group has a yield of 1.2% on the current share price of 81.84. Dividends contribute greatly to investment returns for long-term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We therefore need to check whether dividend payments are covered and whether profits are increasing.
Check out our latest analysis for London Stock Exchange Group
Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it has earned, its dividend is usually at risk of being reduced. Last year, the London Stock Exchange Group paid out 97% of its earnings as dividends, which is above a level we are comfortable with, especially if the business needs to reinvest in its business.
Generally, the higher a company’s payout ratio, the lower the dividend is likely to be.
Click here to see the company’s payout ratio, as well as analysts’ estimates of its future dividends.
Have earnings and dividends increased?
Companies with strong growth prospects are generally the best dividend payers because it is easier to increase dividends when earnings per share improve. If earnings fall and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could see the value of their investment go up in smoke. With this in mind, we are encouraged by the steady growth of the London Stock Exchange Group, with earnings per share up 8.2% on average over the past five years.
Another key way to gauge a company’s dividend outlook is to measure its historical rate of dividend growth. The London Stock Exchange Group has achieved an average annual increase of 14% per year in its dividend, based on the last 10 years of dividend payments. It’s encouraging to see the company increasing its dividends as earnings rise, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.
Last takeaway
Should investors buy the London Stock Exchange Group for the next dividend? The London Stock Exchange Group has been growing earnings per share at a reasonable pace, but over the past year its dividend has not been well covered by earnings. The London Stock Exchange Group doesn’t seem to have much upside, and we’re not willing to take the risk of holding it for the dividend.
With that in mind, if you don’t mind the low dividend characteristics of the London Stock Exchange Group, it’s worth keeping in mind the risks involved in this business. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for London Stock Exchange Group and you should know them before you buy shares.
If you are looking for good dividend payers, we recommend by consulting our selection of the best dividend-paying stocks.
Feedback on this article? Concerned about content? Get in touch with us directly. You can also email the editorial team (at) Simplywallst.com.
This Simply Wall St article is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell stocks and does not take into account your objectives or financial situation. Our goal is to bring you targeted long-term analysis based on fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not take into account the latest announcements from price-sensitive companies or qualitative materials. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.
Sources
2/ https://simplywall.st/stocks/gb/diversified-financials/lse-lseg/london-stock-exchange-group-shares/news/london-stock-exchange-group-plc-lonlseg-goes-ex-dividend-soo
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Mag 5.7 earthquake hits eastern Indonesia – Biga District News August 14, 2022
- Responding to FBI research, Trump and his allies return to his familiar strategy: flood the area with nonsense. August 14, 2022
- She fled Afghanistan with her law degree sewn into her dress. Many of his colleagues have been left behind August 14, 2022
- Former prosecutor says Trump faces serious potential legal liability August 14, 2022
- Johnson dazzles as Canada beat Czechia 5-1 in Junior Hockey World Championship August 14, 2022