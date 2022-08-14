London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) soon to become ex-dividend

Some investors rely on dividends to grow their wealth, and if you’re one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) is set to go ex-dividend in just three days. The ex-dividend date is usually one business day before the record date which is the latest date by which you must be present on the books of the company as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any share transaction must have settled before the record date to be eligible for a dividend. So you can buy London Stock Exchange Group shares before August 18 to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on September 20.

The company’s next dividend is £0.32 per share, following the last 12 months when the company paid out a total of £0.95 per share to shareholders. Based on the value of last year’s payments, the London Stock Exchange Group has a yield of 1.2% on the current share price of 81.84. Dividends contribute greatly to investment returns for long-term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We therefore need to check whether dividend payments are covered and whether profits are increasing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it has earned, its dividend is usually at risk of being reduced. Last year, the London Stock Exchange Group paid out 97% of its earnings as dividends, which is above a level we are comfortable with, especially if the business needs to reinvest in its business.

Generally, the higher a company’s payout ratio, the lower the dividend is likely to be.

LSE:LSEG Historic dividend August 14, 2022

Have earnings and dividends increased?

Companies with strong growth prospects are generally the best dividend payers because it is easier to increase dividends when earnings per share improve. If earnings fall and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could see the value of their investment go up in smoke. With this in mind, we are encouraged by the steady growth of the London Stock Exchange Group, with earnings per share up 8.2% on average over the past five years.

Another key way to gauge a company’s dividend outlook is to measure its historical rate of dividend growth. The London Stock Exchange Group has achieved an average annual increase of 14% per year in its dividend, based on the last 10 years of dividend payments. It’s encouraging to see the company increasing its dividends as earnings rise, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Last takeaway

Should investors buy the London Stock Exchange Group for the next dividend? The London Stock Exchange Group has been growing earnings per share at a reasonable pace, but over the past year its dividend has not been well covered by earnings. The London Stock Exchange Group doesn’t seem to have much upside, and we’re not willing to take the risk of holding it for the dividend.

With that in mind, if you don’t mind the low dividend characteristics of the London Stock Exchange Group, it’s worth keeping in mind the risks involved in this business. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for London Stock Exchange Group and you should know them before you buy shares.

