Six of the 10 largest companies add Rs 1,56,247 crore to market cap; RIL biggest winner





The combined market valuation of six of the 10 most valuable companies jumped by Rs 1,56,247.35 crore last week, with Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) emerging as the biggest gainer. While RIL, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC and Bajaj Finance recorded gains in their market capitalization (m-cap) during the shortened week, Infosys, HUL and LIC suffered losses. . Stock markets were closed on Tuesday because of Muharram. The RIL valuation zoomed from Rs 66,772.08 crore to Rs 17,81,028.47 crore. The m-cap of TCS jumped from Rs 12,642.03 crore to Rs 12,44,004.29 crore and that of HDFC Bank advanced from Rs 32,346.90 crore to Rs 8,25,207.35 crore. ICICI Bank’s mcap increased by Rs 25,467.37 crore to Rs 6,08,729.12 crore and that of HDFC increased by Rs 18,679.93 crore to Rs 4,45,759.90 crore. The market valuation of Bajaj Finance increased from Rs 339.04 crore to Rs 4,42,496.12 crore. In contrast, Infosys’ mcap decreased from Rs 9,262.29 crore to Rs 6,70,920.64 crore. HUL lost Rs 11,454.26 crore to Rs 6,09,765.92 crore in its valuation and LIC saw an erosion of Rs 3,289.00 crore to Rs 4,31,459.72 crore. SBI’s mcap remained unchanged at Rs 4,73,584.52 crore. In the ranking of the top 10 companies, Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valuable national company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, ICICI Bank, SBI, HDFC, Bajaj Finance and LIC. Last week, major benchmarks recorded their fourth straight week of gains, with Sensex up 1,074% or 1.83% and Nifty up 300 points or 1.95% on a weekly basis.

