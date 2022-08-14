End of an era: ‘Big Bull’ Rakesh Jhunjhunwala dies aged 62





Veteran stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has died aged 62 in Mumbai. Jhunjhunwala, over the years, has invested in many well-known and established companies, as well as upcoming startups. Often referred to as Indian Warren Buffett and the Big Bull of Indian markets, Jhunjhunwala’s net worth was $5.8 billion as of August 2022. He invested individually and through his company Rare Enterprises. The low-cost carrier Akasa Air, backed by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, was inaugurated on August 7. Jhunjhunwala was India’s 36th richest person in 2021 and the world’s 438th richest man so far in 2022, according to Forbes. Earlier in July 2021, Jhunjhunwala, his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala and eight others settled a case over alleged insider trading in Aptech shares by agreeing to pay more than Rs 37 crore. This is the combined amount paid by ten people and includes settlement fees, restitution of ill-gotten gains and interest charges. The case was settled under the so-called consent route, where an alleged wrongdoer can close an ongoing case with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) without admitting or denying the charges against him. Also read: Who is Its portfolio includes companies like Star Health, Titan, Rallis India, Escorts, Canara Bank, Indian Hotels Company, Agro Tech Foods, Nazara Technologies, Tata Motors. Overall, he held shares in 47 companies at the end of the June quarter. He holds stakes in about 19 companies, including Tata Communications, Titan Company, Bilcare, Va Tech Wabagh, Federal Bank, Aptech. Born on July 5, 1960, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala grew up in a family in Rajasthan, Bombay, where his father worked as an income tax commissioner. He graduated from Sydenham College and later enrolled in the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala went public with just Rs 5,000 in 1985. At that time, Sensex was at 150 points. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his sorrow over Jhunjhunwala’s passing. He tweeted: “Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world. He was also very passionate about the progress of India. His passing is saddening. My condolences to his family and admirers, Om Shanti. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he left behind an indelible contribution to the financial world. He was also very passionate about India’s progress. His passing is saddening. My condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanthi. pic.twitter.com/DR2uIiiUb7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 14, 2022 Condoling the demise of the Big Bull, Nirmal Jain, founder of the IIFL Group, said: “He understood the markets better than anyone. He took risks and contributed immensely to the capital markets. Transparent in his behavior, he spoke with his heart. Each time you met him, he came across as a man full of life. He partied when he partied. He radiated positivity and cared deeply about everyone he knew. His advice was sincere and he was always eager to help. In short, a man with a heart of gold. Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted: “Anxiety to learn of the passing of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Ji. His vast experience and understanding of the stock market has inspired countless investors. He will always be remembered for his optimistic outlook. My deepest condolences to his family. Om Shanti Shanti.” Distressed to learn of the passing of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Ji. His vast experience and understanding of the stock market has inspired countless investors. He will always be remembered for his optimistic outlook. My deepest condolences to his family. Om Shanti Shanti. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 14, 2022 Tributes poured in from all corners as Defense Minister Rajnath Singh expressed his grief. He tweeted: “Shocked by the sudden passing away of veteran investor, Shri Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. He will be remembered for his contributions in business and industry. He was at the forefront of creating a investment culture in Indian stock markets. Condolences to his family and many admirers.” Shocked by the sudden demise of veteran investor, Shri Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. He will be remembered for his contributions to business and industry. He was at the forefront of creating an investment culture in Indian stock markets. Condolences to his family and his many admirers. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 14, 2022 Motilal Oswal, MD and CEO of Motilal Oswal Group, said, “We started our career together in the mid-80s. We met quite often when we started. I have too many fond memories of him, from the trading floor days to He had a deep understanding of the markets based on business fundamentals. His style of communication was candid.”

