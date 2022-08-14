Stock investor Ace Rakesh Jhunjhunwala dies aged 62 : The Tribune India

PTI

Bombay, August 14

Stock market investor Ace Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, often referred to as Indian Warren Buffett, died here on Sunday morning.

He was 62 years old.

Jhunjhunwala died early this morning from cardiac arrest, a source from his new airline said.

A self-taught trader, investor and businessman, he was also known as the “Big Bull” of Dalal Street. With an estimated net worth of around $5.8 billion (around Rs 46,000 crore), Jhunjhunwala was India’s 36th richest billionaire, according to the 2021 Forbes list.

Son of a tax agent, he is survived by his wife and three children.

A chartered accountant by training, he had not been well for a few months due to kidney disease. He has been seen in a wheelchair at recent public events.

Beginning his journey in the stock markets while still at university with capital of just Rs 5,000, he recently teamed up with former Jet Airways CEO Vinay Dube and former director of IndiGo, Aditya Ghosh, to launch Akasa Air, India’s new budget carrier. The airline began commercial operations this month with its maiden flight from Mumbai to Ahmedabad.

He started investing with Rs 5,000 in 1985 when the Bombay Stock Exchange’s Sensex benchmark was at 150; it is now trading at over 59,000.

He had investments in more than three dozen companies, the most valuable being watch and jewelry maker Titan, part of the Tata conglomerate. His portfolio included companies like Star Health, Rallis India, Escorts, Canara Bank, Indian Hotels Company, Agro Tech Foods, Nazara Technologies and Tata Motors.

He has also served as Chairman of Hungama Media and Aptech and has served on the board of companies such as Viceroy Hotels, Concord Biotech, Provogue India and Geojit Financial Services.

His 5.05% stake in Titan alone is worth over Rs 11,000 crore. Its largest stake is in Aptech Ltd (23.37%), followed by Star Health and Allied Insurance Co Ltd (17.49%), Metro Brands (14.43%), NCC Ltd (2.62%) and Nazara Technologies Ltd (10.03%). hundred).

Born on July 5, 1960 to a Rajasthani family, Jhunjhunwala grew up in Bombay, where his father worked as an income tax commissioner. He graduated from Sydenham College and later enrolled in the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

He made his first big profit in 1986 when he bought 5,000 shares of Tata Tea at Rs 43 and the stock rose to Rs 143 within three months. In three years, he earned Rs 20-25 lakh.

His private equity trading firm Rare Enterprises is named after the first two letters of his name and that of his wife Rekha, who is also a stock investor.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who met Jhunjhunwala and his wife last year, described him as indomitable, full of life, witty and insightful.

“He leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world. He was also very passionate about India’s progress. His passing is saddening. My condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti,” Modi tweeted.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he left behind an indelible contribution to the financial world. He was also very passionate about India’s progress. His passing is saddening. My condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanthi. pic.twitter.com/DR2uIiiUb7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 14, 2022

Trade and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has expressed deep anguish over Jhunjhunwala’s death.

“Deeply distressed by the passing of veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. He has been an inspiration to wealth creation for millions of dollars.

“My sincere condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti,” he said in a tweet.