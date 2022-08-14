Investments, Online Games, Stock Market





The sudden disappearance of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala on Sunday morning came as a shock to many, especially people in the industry. According to doctors at Breach Candy Hospital, Jhunjhunwala suffered a sudden cardiac arrest which was the cause of his death. He also suffered from chronic kidney disease, was on chronic dialysis and was responding well. He was diabetic and had recently undergone angioplasty, said Dr. Pratit Samdani, Breach Candy Hospital. Looking back on Jhunjhunwala’s journey, he has a rich portfolio to share. Here is everything about Jhunjhunwala. Investments He had investments in more than three dozen companies, the most valuable being watch and jewelry maker Titan, part of the Tata conglomerate. Its portfolio includes companies like Star Health, Rallis India, Escorts, Canara Bank, Indian Hotels Company, Agro Tech Foods, Nazara Technologies and Tata Motors. As Indian game developers begin to expand their global footprint, shares of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed online game company Nazara Technologies jumped 20% after the company reported a 22% increase in profit net for the June quarter of this year. Online games Jhunjhunwala, who saw the future of online gaming in India when the industry was still in its infancy, owned 10.03% or 65.88 lakh of shares in Nazara Technologies, including partnership with global sports platforms electronics, game publishers and brands has made it the leading esports company in the country. Nazara is a diversified gaming and sports media platform, with operations in India and emerging and developed global markets such as Africa and North America, with offerings in interactive gaming, esports ecosystems and playful early learning. Sotck exchange In addition, the benchmark index of the Bombay Stock Exchange, Sensex, was at 150 when he began to invest. It is now trading at over 59,000 points. Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, often referred to as “India’s Warren Buffet”, was an Indian billionaire, business tycoon, stock trader and investor. He managed his own portfolio as a partner in his asset management firm, Rare Enterprises. Estimated value Jhunjhunwala grew up in a family in Rajasthan, Bombay, where her father worked as an income tax commissioner. He graduated from Sydenham College and later enrolled in the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He had an estimated net worth of $5.5 billion (as of July 2022), making him the 36th richest man in India. In 2021, he founded Akasa Airlow-cost airline in India. Jhunjhunwala’s interest in stock markets began when he watched his father discuss the markets with his friends. While his father guided him in the markets, he never gave him money to invest and forbade him to ask friends for money. With his savings close at hand, Rakesh started investing early when he was in college. Starting with a capital of 5,000 in 1985, his investment has now grown to 11,000 crore.

