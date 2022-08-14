Business
Reform the badla stock market system
In the early 1990s, the Indian stock market was plagued with a myriad of problems: lack of a statutory regulator, weak stock exchange governance, almost non-existent risk management systems, reliance on paper-intensive manual systems, lack of a real national market, lack of derivatives markets and virtual absence of institutional investors and intermediaries.
The stock exchanges blocked any attempt at reform, and the GS Patel committee expressed the opinion of many when it wrote: With the opening of our economy and the constraining of consequent circumstances, our stock exchanges have a duty to them to themselves and to the nation to adapt and adapt to the changing times, to do their best to eliminate, as soon as possible, their infirmities and imperfections which have become a dominant theme of national and international concern, to subordinate their interests with those of investors and the economy and extend their full cooperation to the regulatory authorities, instead of confronting them even on minor issues and giving the impression that they are trying to obstruct and delay the reform process scholarships.
Report, stock market style
Boys selling stock transfer deeds in Dalal Street in Bombay in 1995
The they eat or the deferral system became the central issue in this conflict because it was the most visible symptom of all that was wrong with the markets. It was a leveraged product (with some similarity to single stock futures with a two-week maturity), and in the absence of adequate margins or risk management, it often produced undesirable results.
However, they eat was only the tip of the iceberg, and real progress would not be possible without breaking the whole iceberg. For example, with all its faults, they eat was the only hedging, short selling and leverage mechanism in a market without derivatives. In the same way, they eat circumvented the worst inefficiencies of the paper-based settlement system. At a time when it took buyers weeks or even months to have the stock certificate transferred into their name, they eat allowed them to sell those shares before receiving those certificates. The crucial question of optimal sequencing was whether to: create a futures and options market; introduce paperless settlement (dematerialization); then abolish they eat.
The optimal sequence of reforms has been largely ignored on both sides of the debate. The old guard of the stockbroking community wanted no reform, believing that if it stagnated long enough, the momentum for reform might dissipate and substantive change might be averted. For zealous reformers, on the other hand, they eat, being the tip of the iceberg, was the obvious target to attack. It was thought that the abolition of they eat would shatter entrenched opposition and make subsequent reforms possible.
When SEBI banned badla
It was in this context that in December 1993, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) prohibited they eat (the ban took full effect in March 1994). This resulted in a sharp drop in liquidity with negative effects on market efficiency and volatility. A year later, SEBI, under a new chairman, appointed the GS Patel committee to look into the matter. Based on the recommendations of this committee, they eat the trade was relaunched in a modified form in January 1996. they eat imposed the requirement for automated software to calculate margins (for effective risk control) and electronic trading systems (for greater transparency). Thus, within two years of his death, they eat came back to life as a phoenix, and it would take another five years to kill him again.
During these five years, the Indian stock market has changed beyond recognition. The national electronic market created by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) came to dominate the market. Paper share certificates have been replaced by electronic registrations in the newly created custodians. Futures and options began trading on the stock index, followed by options on individual stocks. The bursting of the dot-com bubble led to the failure and demise of the Calcutta Stock Exchange. Following this, the 15-day settlement period was changed to rolling settlement where all trades settled three days later.
Along with the introduction of the sliding settlement in July 2001, modification they eat was also banned, but the phoenix was reborn as equity futures four months later and became the largest equity derivatives market in India. It wasn’t until mid-2020 that single stock options overtook single stock futures, and we could say that they eat was eventually buried.
The Sensex surpassed the 60,000 level for the first time in September 2021
The modernization of the stock market in the 1990s was one of the great successes of economic reforms. The stock market has become a source of venture capital for companies and an attractive place for investors. The removal of they eat was only a small part of this momentous institutional and technological transformation. Looking back a generation later, the they eat the controversy looks like much ado about nothing.
The author is a professor at the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad
