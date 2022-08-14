Business
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s comeback formula to be a stock market emperor
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, also known as Warren Buffett of India, died this morning at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai at the age of 62. Jhunjhunwala started trading in the financial markets with Rs 5,000 which he invested in 1985 when the benchmark Sensex index of the Bombay Stock Exchange was at 150; it now trades at over 59,000. At the time of his demise, Jhunjhunwala had investments in over three dozen companies. Titan, Star Health, Tata Motors and Metro Brands were among its largest holdings. He was also chairman of Hungama Media and Aptech. The billionaire investor ran Rare Enterprises, an asset management company named after the first two letters of his name and that of his wife Rekha, who is also an investor.
Apart from his investments, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was also known for his quick wit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to express his condolences over the death of Big Bull. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he left behind an indelible contribution to the financial world. He was also very passionate about the progress of India. His passing is saddening. My condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti, the prime minister said in his tweet. Jhunjhunwala’s witty quotes have often left traders, investors, industrialists and journalists angry.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s comeback formula will be a stock market emperor
The Dalal Street Maverick advised people to trade with their own money as it ensures that people will take calculated risks and prevent their capital from undue erosion. He often asked investors to have realistic return expectations. “If you are able to get an 18% return on your portfolio, you are no less than a king and if the return is 21%, you are an emperor.” In a 2018 interview, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala told SIP investors not to expect more than 12-18% in the stock markets. “If you’re in a SIP, I’m confident you’ll get it. Don’t try to be too smart, he had said.
Trading and investing is like having a wife and a mistress
In a 2018 interview, Jhunjhunwala said, “I like to make money by trading in the stock market because in trading ROE is the highest. Trading is momentum, fatafat and fatafat,” he had even shared that he had made a lot of money from short selling in the market, especially during the Harshad Mehta period. The ace investor also made a novel analogy about trading and investing as a wife and mistress. Trading and investing is like having a wife and a mistress. You can’t handle both well. So keep them away. One must know nothing of the other.
Don’t argue with the stock market and your wife
In another comment, he said, “Don’t argue with the stock market and your wife. When asked about one thing he wouldn’t want to change about himself, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala responded by saying, “Take success with all humility. We have to sympathize with people, not sympathize. We must realize that all success is temporary and transient, it should not change us. He added: “Worst mistakes are always made in the best of times, when your success comes don’t try to extrapolate it. We have to treat everyone the same as we were before God gives us the slightest success. I think it’s more important, success shouldn’t change us.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala had said while laughing: “I will never forget, hum kaun? Rakesh Jhunjhunwala – share bazaar road chhap. Don’t try to be something you’re not, don’t try to act too sophisticated. Jhunjhunwala said 98% of stock market money is made by being a bull. The billionaire investor evaluated stocks on five metrics: patience, people, governance, frugality and technology.
