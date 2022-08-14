The rally has room to run, so take more risks





Investors should start taking more risk and buying consumer discretionary stocks, according to Ned Davis Research.

The research firm said several indicators suggest the current stock market rally will continue.

“We will probably take another step towards growth [stocks] on further model confirmation,” NDR said. Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/> In the first half of 2022, the pain for growth stocks was the gain for value stocks, but now that trend is about to reverse as the stock market extends its rally from the June 17 low. That’s according to Ned Davis Research, which said in a Thursday note that investors should start taking more risk as “several indicators suggest the rally may have some room.” These indicators include buy signals in NDR’s internal Big Mo band and another series of extended breakouts, which follow momentum and occur when a high percentage of stocks rally. A series of strong technical breakouts suggest that momentum is building across various sectors, improving the odds that the stock market will continue its upward move. “The sector model…now favors growth sectors over value sectors for the first time this year…we will likely take a step closer to growth [stocks] on further model confirmation,” NDR said. To express its view that now is the time to take more risk, NDR upgraded the more volatile Consumer Discretionary sector to overweight it at the expense of more defensive sectors like Utilities, Healthcare and Materials. The two largest holdings in the consumer discretionary sector are Amazon and Tesla, and their recent outperformance suggests the sector is poised to continue rising, according to the note. “Both [Amazon and Tesla] are now approaching relative golden cross signals that have been consistent with strong consumer discretionary outperformance, historically,” NDR said. Ultimately, NDR admits that the continuation of the stock market rally will depend on the Federal Reserve’s ability to orchestrate a soft landing for the economy. But there are more signs today than a few weeks ago that this remains a possibility. Inflation slows as oil prices fall, evidenced by the July CPI report and recent import/export price data. Meanwhile, the housing market is showing signs of a soft landing despite higher mortgage rates. Altogether, this could give the Fed more flexibility to slow its rate hike path. But if inflation does not fall, all bets are off. “If inflation does not come down significantly and the Fed is to remain aggressive throughout the year, the risk of a Fed-induced recession will increase… [and] defensive leadership would be expected to return,” NDR concluded.

