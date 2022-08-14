Fight the stock market rally? Don’t ignore this indicator

Bull and bear market sign with financial chart Getty



Stock market bulls and bears lined up on either side of last week’s CPI report. Those who were convinced that the stock market rally from the June lows was just a pause in the bear market were expecting a much worse-than-expected CPI report. Instead, the report came in better than expected as stocks surged higher.

A Bloomberg article of the weekend Stock bears are suddenly crushed. They further stated that sharp market reversals are confusing real money veterans, retail speculators and quants alike. So what did they miss?

The S&P 500’s ability to break above the 4200 level likely triggered even shorter coverage, but that shouldn’t have been surprising as I thought it probably was. end of July. My expectations for short coverage were based on the good technical readings at the time and reports in June that the dollar amount of hedge fund short positions had reached levels last seen in 2008.

The uninterrupted rally in S&P futures on Friday afternoon provided no pullback for traders to cover their short positions. I expect next week’s Commitment of Traders report to show a significant decline in short positions in S&P futures.

There were positive signs across the board, led by a 5% gain in the iShares Russell 2000 which rose 5%, followed by a 3.7% rise in the Dow Jones Transportation Average. For a change, the S&P 500 ($SPX) topped the Nasdaq 100 ($NDX) by a margin of 3.3% to 2.7% for the more growth-oriented $NDX.

The Dow Jones Industrials posted a solid gain of 2.9%, just slightly better than the 2.7% rise in the Dow Jones Utility Average. SPDR Gold shares posted the smallest gain of just 1.6%. It is also significant now that only $SPX and $NDX are posting double-digit year-to-date (YTD) losses. NYSE market internals were as impressive as price gains with 2,695 issues up and just 788 down.

but why is it important? In my opinion, the technical indicator based on this data is the most important measure, other than price, to determine the stock market trend. The advance/decline line is a cumulative reading of net advances minus declines. I developed my unique A/D line analysis in the 1980s and have been using it ever since.

The NYSE Composite has equities, bond funds, and ADRs, which is why the data is called emissions, not equities. All of these issues are used in the NYSE All Advance/Decline range. There is also the NYSE Stocks Only A/D line which is based only on stocks traded on the NYSE.

Plus, I follow four more advance/decline lines; the S&P 500 A/D, the Nasdaq 100 A/D, the Russell 2000 A/D range and the Dow Jones Industrial A/D range. I have found that often one or more of the A/D lines, but not all, indicate a change in trend, so I monitor them all regularly.

This was my analysis of the weekly Nasdaq 100 Advance/Decline line the week ending June 24the that a bigger bottom could be in place as I pointed out in Don’t count on another rally failure. The focus then was that when the Nasdaq 100 and Invesco QQQ

Confidence (QQQ) hit new lows in the week ending June 17ethe Nasdaq 100 A/D line did not, line c.

The following week, line d, the A/D line moved above its WMA, which added weight to the bullish divergence. Over the next four weeks, the A/D line moved above resistance, the b line, and it rose sharply over the past month. Similar action was evident after what turned out to be the significant market lows in February 2016 and December 2018.

Last week’s close was above the downtrend, a-line. The weekly chart shows the move above the 38.2% Fibonacci resistance from the November 2021 high with the next target at $339, the 50% level. The most important resistance of 61.8% is located at $355.45. Generally, a close above the 61.8% Fibonacci resistance confirms that the major uptrend has resumed.

At the mid-March low, the S&P 500, NYSE Stocks Only A/D and NYSE All A/D lines broke above their EMAs, turning positive as highlighted by green squares. By early April, they had all turned negative again and none of the weekly A/D lines showed positive signals during this period.

Positive signals from daily A/D lines at mid-May lows (purple squares) did not last as long as market averages, such as the Spyder Trust (SPY

), was hit by another wave of selling as it fell to new corrective lows. During both periods, the daily A/D lines formed lower lows with price and did not form positive divergences.

This changed on July 14e when the NYSE Composite hit a new intraday low that was not seen in other indicators like the SPY or QQQ. This was significant as the NYSE All A/D line failed to reach a new low forming a daily positive divergence, the f line. The movement of the NYSE All A/D line above its EMA and then the resistance at the e line was a positive development.

Over the past week, all of these A/D lines have overcome their main downtrends, the a, c, and d lines, which is a bullish sign from an intermediate perspective. It is also a good sign that the EMAs of the A/D lines are rising sharply and trending higher.

In my experience, using the moving average and trendline analysis on the A/D lines is the most reliable way to identify corrective dips. It is not always necessary to observe divergences in highs or lows, but when they do occur, the signals can often be stronger. In A Guide to Market Correction Survivors I discuss several other important market corrections that can help you make better use of my A/D line analysis.

In four straight weeks of solid gains, it wouldn’t be surprising to see a 1-2% pullback that could coincide with options expiration this Friday. This should provide another good buying opportunity.