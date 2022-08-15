Business
Bombay Stock Exchange – National Stock Exchange Approves Ashish Chauhan as New Chief
Shareholders have approved the appointment of the former chief executive and CEO of rival stock exchange BSE
Ashish Chauhan
New Delhi
Posted on 15.08.22, 01:29
The main stock exchange National Stock Exchange (NSE) said on Sunday that its shareholders had approved the appointment of Ashish Kumar Chauhan as chief executive and managing director.
The extraordinary general assembly (AGE) of NSE was held on August 11, according to a press release. Shareholders approved the appointment of Chauhan, who was the managing director and CEO of rival stock exchange BSE, with 99.99% of the vote.
He took over as head of the NSE on July 26. Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) cleared his appointment to the top NSE post on July 18. He took over as head of the NSE from Vikram Limaye, whose five-year term ended on July 16.
Limaye has not sought another tenure on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) despite being eligible, Chauhan, who is one of the founders of NSE, faces the uphill battle of guiding the exchange at a time when it faces regulatory investigations regarding governance lapses as well as a scam related to its colocation facility.
The roommate case led to the ousting and subsequent arrest of its former managing director and CEO Chitra Ramkrishna. Chauhan, a technocrat from IIT and IIM, is considered the father of modern financial derivatives in India due to his work in the field between 1993 and 2000. He is also the creator of the Nifty Index and was responsible for creating the first screen trading.
He started his career as a banker at IDBI. At BSE since 2009, Chauhan helped it become the world’s fastest stock exchange with 6 microsecond response time, boosted revenue, introduced mobile stock trading in India, diversified in new areas, including currencies, commodities and equity derivatives, SMEs, start-ups, mutual funds and insurance distribution, spot markets and electricity trading.
Additionally, Chauhan has the experience of successfully managing BSE’s IPO. This was one of the qualities NSE was looking for in its next leader.
The NSE has planned to release its first stock sale in a long time. However, his plan to go public was derailed after the exchange became embroiled in the co-location controversy, where some brokers allegedly had unfair access to exchanges’ data feeds compared to other members.
On March 4, NSE invited applications from candidates for the position of MD and CEO. Applications have been solicited from applicants with IPO (IPO) experience. Meanwhile, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey, arrested by the ED, has approached the Delhi High Court to seek bail in a money laundering case linked to wiretapping illegal phone calls and spying on NSE employees. In addition, he filed a separate motion requesting the reversal of the FIR filed by the CBI.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
