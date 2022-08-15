Connect with us

Stock market holiday today as NSE and BSE closed on Independence Day

The Indian stock market will be closed on Monday due to Independence Day, therefore there will be no trading activity today. According to the information available on the official website of the BSE, trading on the BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) will remain closed throughout the Monday session, i.e. 15 August 2022, as India celebrates the completion of 75 years of independence.

As per the 2022 holiday list on the official ESB website, there will be no action in the Equity Segment, Equity Derivatives Segment and SLB Segment today. Meanwhile, trading in the Currency Derivatives segment and the Interest Rate Derivatives segment will also remain suspended today. In the commodities segment, trading will remain suspended in the morning and evening session.

Notably, while the market will be open for trading on Tuesday, depositories will be closed on that day due to the Parsi New Year. Therefore, there is a public holiday on August 16, 2022 due to the Parsi New Year. A holiday delays the execution of a stock trade by one day.

August will see another trading holiday fall on Wednesday August 31, 2022 due to the trading holiday for Ganesh Chaturthi, therefore, trading at NSE and BSE will remain suspended on August 31 for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Commercial holidays in 2022 on ESB and ESN will also be October 5, 24 and 26, and finally November 8.

Indices extended gains as benchmark BSE Sensex rose 130 points while Nifty extended gains for a fifth straight session in limited trade on Friday as oil & gas, metals and stocks of electricity progressed in the exchanges.

Recovering from early losses, the 30-stock BSE index ended up 130 points at 59,462 while NSE Nifty rose 0.2% to close at 17,698. Key indices also recorded their fourth week streak of gains, with Sensex up 1,074% or 1.8% and Nifty up 300 points or 1.9% on a weekly basis.

The Indian rupee ended lower on Friday to post a weekly loss as a likely one-time dollar outflow dragged the currency against stronger Asian peers that benefited from softening US inflation data.

