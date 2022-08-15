Business
Indian stock market guru Rakesh Jhunjhunwala dies at 62 | Business and Economics News
India’s best-known stock market investor, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, nicknamed the country’s Warren Buffett, has died, sparking an outpouring of tributes for a self-made billionaire whose fortunes grew along with the country’s economy.
Jhunjhunwala died on Sunday at the age of 62, a week after launching his low-cost airline, Akasa Air. It looked and looked flimsy when promoting the carrier. The cause of his death was not immediately known.
He is survived by his wife whom he called his only client and three children. He leaves holdings in about three dozen Indian companies and a legacy of one-line quotes like the trend is your friend and the only rule I have is there are no rules.
All I know is trade and investment. I don’t want to do anything else in life, Jhunjhunwala told Reuters news agency 10 years ago. I will stop the day I die.
While equity investments in the world’s second most populous nation are yet to emerge as a significant source of household savings and account for less than 5% of assets, the South Asian nation has been on a frenzy in recent years. retail investments in the equity market.
India has added around 58 million new retail investors, more than the population of South Korea, since the pandemic hit in early 2020.
Jhunjhunwala, known as Big Bull in India, said in a 2005 interview with Bloomberg News that his strategy of picking stocks ahead of their growth cycle was inspired by US billionaire George Soros and Hong Kong investor Marc Faber, while Berkshire Hathaway Incs Warren Buffett was one of his role models.
Last week, he told CNBC-TV18 that India’s economy, the third-largest in Asia, was entering a golden age, expressing hope that my fellow Indians are as optimistic as I am.
Jhunjhunwala was a big public supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who hailed him on Sunday as indomitable, full of life, witty and insightful.
Jhunjhunwalas’ communication skills helped retail investors understand the stock market, said businessmen and bankers based in India’s financial capital, Mumbai, who had interacted with him for more than 30 years. His knowledge of economics and business made him a television celebrity.
Vintage in stock-India
Born in the state of Rajasthan and educated in chartered accountancy, Jhunjhunwala first became interested in stocks as a teenager and later ran a stock trading company, RARE Enterprises. His net worth was around $6 billion, according to Forbes.
He made his first big profit by buying 5,000 shares of Tata Tea with borrowed money, convinced that the markets had underestimated the potential of a company seeking to expand at a time when yield production was increasing. He tripled his money in a few months.
Better and bigger investments followed, including a leveraged bet in the late 1980s on iron ore exporter Sesa Goa. Jhunjhunwala bought the stock at 60-65 rupees ($0.75-0.82) and sold it at 2,200 rupees ($27.60).
His investments in the business include many Tata Group companies, such as Tata Motors, watchmaker Titan, Tata Communications and Indian Hotels Co, which operates Taj hotels.
Other investments include Indiabulls Housing Finance, Star Health Insurance, Federal Bank and job training company Aptech Ltd.
Jhunjhunwala had told Reuters that the growth of India’s stock market since the country’s economy was liberalized in 1991, a period in which the main Sensex index rose about 40 times, was a major factor in its success. .
Investor, bold risk-taker, masterful understanding of the stock market, clear communicator and leader in his own right, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman wrote in a tribute on Twitter. Strongly believed in the strength and capabilities of India.
Uday Kotak, a school and college mate who is managing director of Kotak Mahindra Bank, said Jhunjhunwala believed Indian stocks were undervalued. He is right.
Kotak said on Twitter: Incredibly sharp in understanding financial markets. We spoke regularly, more so during COVID. I will miss you Rakesh!
