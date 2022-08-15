HKEX Improves Stock Connect Trading Schedule





Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) welcomes the joint announcement by the Hong Kongs Securities and Futures Commission and the China Securities Regulatory Commission on adjustments to the trading schedule between the Hong Kong and Mainland China markets in the framework of Stock Connect. After the upgrades, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of HKEX, the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange will simultaneously allow trading under Stock Connect on all trading days when the Hong Kong and Mainland China markets are open. Good news! The Stock Connects trading calendar will be improved, allowing #StockConnect investors to trade on all business days when the Hong Kong and Mainland China markets are open. The official start date will be announced soon – stay tuned! https://t.co/he0NAJac3h pic.twitter.com/pxGDjKrdwa — HKEX (@HKEXGroup) August 12, 2022 HKEX Managing Director Nicolas Aguzin said: The improvements to the trading calendar will further deepen the accessibility of the Stock Connect program to the cross-border market, allowing investors from Hong Kong and around the world to benefit from broader access. to mainland China markets and providing mainland investors with more opportunities. to engage in our markets. We are committed to working with our regulators and trading partners to improve mutual access between Mainland China and Hong Kong capital markets as part of our strategy of connecting China and the world. HKEX will work with its partners in Hong Kong and Mainland China to make relevant preparations for the improved trade schedule. A further announcement on the official start date will be made in due course. Under existing Northbound arrangements for Stock Connect, trading is available on a Hong Kong trading day (Day T), when the Hong Kong and Mainland China markets are open and banking services are available in both markets. the corresponding monetary settlement day (day T +1 day). Thus, northbound trading on Stock Connect would be closed on the trading day before a Hong Kong public holiday (H-1) as banking services are not available in the Hong Kong market on public holidays. The announced adjustment will allow northbound trading under Stock Connect on all trading days common to the Hong Kong and Mainland China markets. Similar adjustments will also be made to Stock Connect’s Southbound agreements. Please refer tocircularfor more details on the enhancements to the trading calendar under Stock Connect. Source: HKEX NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP And receive exclusive stock market articles

