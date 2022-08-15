Business
Exclusive: Wall Street revives Russian bond trading after US green light
NEW YORK, Aug 15 (Reuters) – Several major Wall Street banks have in recent days begun offering to ease Russian debt deals, according to bank documents seen by Reuters, giving investors another chance to get rid of debt. assets widely regarded in the West as toxic. .
Most U.S. and European banks pulled out of the market in June after the Treasury Department barred U.S. investors from buying Russian securities as part of economic sanctions to punish Moscow for invading Ukraine, according to an investor who holds Russian securities and two banking sources.
Following subsequent Treasury directives in July that allowed U.S. holders to reduce their positions, Wall Street’s biggest firms cautiously returned to the Russian government and corporate bond market, according to emails, customer notes and other communications from six banks. than interviews with sources.
Banks in the market now include JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), Bank of America Corp (BAC.N), Citigroup Inc (CN), Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE), Barclays Plc (BARC.L) and Jefferies Financial Group Inc
The return of Wall Street’s biggest firms, details of the transactions they offer to facilitate, and the precautions they take to avoid violating sanctions are reported here for the first time.
Bank of America, Barclays, Citi and JPMorgan declined to comment.
A spokesperson for Jefferies said it was “working within global sanctions guidelines to facilitate the needs of our customers in navigating this complicated situation.”
A source close to Deutsche Bank said the bank trades bonds for customers on request only and on a case-by-case basis to better manage its Russian risk exposure or that of its non-US customers, but will not do any new business outside of it. of these two categories.
BLOCKED ASSETS
Some $40 billion worth of Russian sovereign bonds were outstanding before Russia launched what it calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine in February. About half was held by foreign funds. Many investors have found themselves stuck with Russian assets as their value plummeted, buyers disappeared and sanctions made trading difficult.
In May, two U.S. lawmakers asked JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) for information about Russian debt deals, saying they could undermine sanctions. Read more The following month, the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control banned US fund managers from buying any Russian debt or stocks in secondary markets, prompting banks to pull out.
Regulators have since taken action to help ease the pain for investors.
The Treasury provided new guidelines on July 22 to help settle default insurance payments on Russian bonds. He also clarified that banks could facilitate, clear and settle transactions in Russian securities if it helped US holders reduce their positions. Read more
Separately, European regulators have also relaxed rules to allow investors to deal with Russian assets by allowing them to place them in so-called side pockets on a case-by-case basis. Read more
The price of some Russian bonds has jumped as business activity resumed since late July. This could make deals more attractive to investors and also help companies that sold Russian default protection.
For example, US bond manager PIMCO – which had to pay around $1 billion after Russia defaulted on its dollar debt in June – could now save around $300 million, one investor has estimated. PIMCO declined to comment.
“There is emerging supply for local and external bonds for the first time in quite some time,” said Gabriele Foa, portfolio manager of the Global Credit Opportunities Fund at Algebris, which tracks the Russian securities market. “Some banks and brokers are using this offer to facilitate the divestment of Russian positions for investors who want to exit.”
Reuters could not establish who was buying the bonds.
MANY RULES
Some banks offer to trade Russian sovereign and corporate bonds, and some offer to facilitate trades in bonds denominated in both rubles and US dollars, according to the documents and the investor who holds Russian securities. But they also demand additional documentation from their clients and remain risk averse.
In a research update to clients on Wednesday, for example, Bank of America said in red capital letters: “Bank of America is now facilitating the divestment of Russian sovereign bonds and select corporate bonds.
But he added that he would act as a “risk-free principal on client facilitation trades, which is a situation where a broker buys a bond and immediately resells it. He also warned that there were “many rules around the process” that remained subject to “protocol and attestation.
Approaches also differ from bank to bank. In some cases, for example, banks offer their clients help in selling their assets as well as other types of transactions that would reduce exposure to Russian assets, while others limit transactions only to transfers of assets.
Sometimes they require investors to sign documents before trades are executed that would allow banks to reverse trades if settlement does not materialize and risk leaving banks with Russian paper on their books, according to one documents and the investor.
A bank warned its customers that settlements would take longer than usual.
Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Davide Barbuscia in New York; Additional reporting by Rodrigo Campos. Editing by Megan Davies, Paritosh Bansal and Edward Tobin
Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Sources
2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/exclusive-wall-street-revives-russian-bond-trading-after-us-go-ahead-2022-08-15/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Prime Minister Modi rewrites India’s priorities to put health care first August 15, 2022
- Anne Heche removed from life support – The Hollywood Reporter August 15, 2022
- Xi Jinping government urges India to reiterate ‘one China’ principle August 15, 2022
- Diablo Immortal players are reporting a new bug where “everyone’s XP is reduced”. August 15, 2022
- Coptic church fire in Cairo kills 41 and injures 16 : NPR August 15, 2022