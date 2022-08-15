Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Monday August 15
Traders on the floor of the NYSE, August 11, 2022.
Source: NYSE
Here are the most important information investors need to start their trading day:
1. Bad start for equities
Stock futures fell Monday morning, signaling a soft start to a crucial week for investors looking for clues about the state of the economy. All three major US indices closed higher last week. For the S&P 500, it was the fourth consecutive winning week. On Monday, however, markets were faced with poor economic news from China (more below) while anticipating retail earnings reports (more below as well). There was some good news for consumers, however, as crude oil prices fell following weak Chinese data, a sign that gasoline prices will fall further.
2. Big week for retail revenue
Signage at a Walmart store in Secaucus, New Jersey.
lucas jackson | Reuters
It’s the retailers’ turn to be in the spotlight. Tuesday, Walmart, which made waves by slashing its forecast and cutting corporate jobs earlier this summer, will give investors a glimpse of the scale of inflation and overstocked inventories that are squeezing margins. Target, which is deep in its own inventory reduction plan, reported Wednesday. Home improvement retailers Home Depot and Lowe’s report on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. Then finally, on Thursday, Kohl’s is about to report. Investors will be looking for clues about the department store chain’s strategy after its deal with Franchise Group fell through in late June.
3. Slow growth in China
Employees working on an air conditioner production line at a Midea factory in Guangzhou, China.
Jade Gao | AFP | Getty Images
Several Weak economic data points out of China weighed on stocks on Monday morning. The government reported industrial production and retail sales growth below analysts’ expectations. Investment in the manufacturing sector slowed, while the decline in real estate investment accelerated. China’s economy has struggled to ignore the impact of tough Covid restrictions, while its real estate sector is suffering from reduced cash flow as many homebuyers stopped making mortgage payments in protest house construction delays.
4. Peloton makes cuts in search of growth
In case you missed it Friday, pandemic honey Peloton has unveiled several drastic measures as it looks for ways to make a profit as people return to gyms and the great outdoors to exercise. The connected fitness company said it would cut 780 jobs, close several of its outlets and outsource delivery and other logistics functions to third parties. “We need to get our revenue to stop declining and start growing again,” CEO Barry McCarthy told employees in a memo on Friday. “Money is oxygen. Oxygen is life.” Shares of Peloton were down ahead of Monday’s market open.
5. South
Scott Keogh of Volkswagen of America at the VW plant in Chattanooga, TN on June 8, 2022.
Michael Wayland | CNBC
As automakers’ plans to build and sell electric vehicles expand, so do their investments in the southern United States. Since 2017, automakers have invested billions more in southern states than those in the Great Lakes region, home to Detroit, aka the Motor City. There are several reasons why executives are attracted to the South, including lower costs, as well as tax breaks and a non-union workforce. But automakers are also struggling. Read CNBC Autos reporter Michael Wayland Tennessee Deep Expedition.
CNBC’s Tanaya Macheel, Evelyn Cheng, Pippa Stevens, Lauren Thomas and Michael Wayland contributed to this report.
Register nowfor the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer’s every stock market move. Follow the evolution of the market like a pro on CNBC Pro.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/08/15/5-things-to-know-before-the-stock-market-opens-monday-august-15.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Bollywood celebrities Salman Khan Akshay Kumar Kartik Aryan and others celebrate the 76th independence day August 15, 2022
- New Live IP Software Toolkit (LIST) Supports Latest IP Specifications August 15, 2022
- Qantas expands Australia’s freighter fleet to meet online shopping demands August 15, 2022
- Franchise leagues are here to stay August 15, 2022
- International tours leave their mark on the latest class of PGA TOUR members August 15, 2022