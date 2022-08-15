Dow futures fall as China cuts rates amid slowing economy

Text size





Equity futures fell on Monday after China surprised markets with an interest rate cut after data showed weakening retail sales and factory output in the world’s second-largest economy.

The contracts related to



Dow Jones Industrial Average

fell 181 points, or 0.6%, to 33,534,



S&P500

futures fell 0.6% and



Nasdaq

futures fell 0.4%.

Stocks in the United States closed broadly higher on Friday and the S&P 500 rose for the fourth consecutive week after two inflation reports, one at the consumer level, the other broadly showed that the inflation had slowed more than expected last month.

The S&P 500 gained 3.3% over the week.

But U.S. markets were down on Monday after the People’s Bank of China cut its lending rate on a one-year loan to 2.75% from 2.85% following industrial production and sales data. July retail prices that missed economists’ estimates.

The rate cut is the second this year since Beijing, as its strict zero Covid policy forced businesses to close, consumers to cut spending and growth to slow.

China’s economic data overnight was very disappointing, to put it mildly, said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda. Combined with Friday’s lending numbers, that doesn’t paint a good picture of domestic demand or growth prospects.

Asian markets ended in lackluster Monday.

Esty Dwek, chief investment officer at Flowbank SA, told Bloomberg Television that investors are focused on the fact that the United States finally appears to have entered a period of disinflation.

Dwek added that if China is slowing down and not going to recover much, investors really need the United States to resist.

US consumer strength will be watched closely this week by Wall Street as major retailers

walmart



(symbol: WMT),

Target



(TGT) and

Home deposit



(HD) releases quarterly results and U.S. retail sales data for July is released.

Stocks were boosted last week by data suggesting that inflation in the United States may have peaked, leading investors to believe that this could allow the Federal Reserve to be less aggressive in raising interest rates. ‘interest. Additionally, a consumer sentiment report, released last Friday, rose in early August from record lows reached in June.

The Fed will release the minutes of its July policy meeting on Wednesday, in which the central bank raised rates by 0.75 percentage points for the second month in a row.

Here are some stocks in motion on Monday:

American certificates of deposit of

Li-Auto



(LI) fell 5.8% after China’s electric vehicle makers’ estimate of third-quarter deliveries missed forecasts. Other Chinese EV Manufacturers

NIO



(

NIO



) and

XPeng



(XPEV) also fell.

Interactive Platoon



(PTON) was down 2.5% in premarket trading on Monday after jumping 13.6% on Friday. The home fitness company said last week it was cutting nearly 800 jobs as part of a strategic overhaul.

