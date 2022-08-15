11 Things To Consider When Designing Your Brochure Template

Designing a brochure can be a lot of fun, but it’s also important to think about some key factors before you get started. Here are ten things to keep in mind when designing your brochure template. By thinking about these things early on, you’ll be able to create a brochure that really stands out!

#1 – Keep It Simple By Using Available Brochure Examples

When you’re designing a brochure template, keep it as simple as possible. A busy design can make it difficult for people to find the information they need. This is especially important when designing your own brochure template because you want people to be able to use it with ease. You don’t want them struggling to figure out how to fill in all of the fields! If you’re having trouble keeping your design simple, just choose one or two colors and stick with them throughout the brochure.

#2 – Think About What Information Readers Will Need

Before you begin designing your brochure template, think about what information readers will need that isn’t already included on your website or blog. What do they need? Do they need a map of your location? Do they need directions? Make sure you have all of this information in the brochure so people won’t have to look for it online.

#3 – A Straightforward Brochure Design Must Include A Call To Action

A call to action is usually a sentence that tells readers what to do next, such as “Call Now” or “Take A Tour.” The idea behind a call to action is that it prompts your reader to take the next step. This should be included in every single piece of marketing material you create, including a brochure template. You don’t want potential customers leaving your website without doing anything! You can also think about adding an extra line saying something like, “Don’t wait! Sign up today!” near the bottom of the page. This will make people feel more inclined to sign up right away rather than wait around.

#4 – Using A Brochure Maker Will Let People Know Where To Find You

You don’t want people visiting your website or blog and then immediately leaving because they didn’t realize you’re located in a different country! When designing your brochure template, be sure to include all of the relevant contact information on every page. For example, if your business is based in the United States, but you have an office in Canada as well, be sure to mention both locations on each page, so potential customers are clear where they need to go.

#5 – Consider The Purpose Of Your Brochure Template

When deciding what content should go into your brochure template, think about the purpose behind it. Is this brochure template going to be used for a business pitch? If so, you need to focus less on your brand and more on the product or service you offer. Will this brochure template be handed out at trade shows? In that case, you want to include key information related to how people can get in touch with you or what differentiates your business from your competitors.

#6 – Consider The Size Of Your Brochure Template

There are lots of different sizes associated with brochures. The most common ones are probably 8.5″ x 11″ and 11″ x 17″, but some businesses choose other options such as A4 or 11″ x 22″. If you’re designing a brochure template, think about how people will be using it. Will they use a paper cutter to cut off excess paper? If so, you want to make sure your design fits onto an 8.5″ x 11″ piece of paper. Alternatively, if you’re handing out brochures at trade shows or other events where people don’t necessarily need the whole sheet of paper, choose something much larger like 11″ x 17″.

#7 – The Logo Should Be Clear And Cohesive

Your logo is one of the most important elements when designing your brochure template because it’s what ties everything together. The biggest problem with many templates is that the image looks like it was simply pasted in there—not exactly cohesive! Make sure your logo blends in seamlessly with the rest of the brochure template. Don’t just upload your logo as-is and then stretch it out to fit the page, for example. If you’re having trouble designing your own logo or there’s an element that doesn’t match up, just use one of the thousands of free online logo generators.

#8 – Make Sure Your Brochure Design Is Digestible At A Glance

When planning out your design, think about how people will be using it. These days, lots of people are viewing content on devices like their phones so they won’t necessarily have time to read through everything carefully. That’s why you need to make sure important information is easy to spot at a glance. For example, if your contact information is slap bang in the middle of a page, it’s much less likely to be noticed than if it were placed at the top. Your objective here is to make your brochure easy to navigate so don’t forget those who will be skimming through it quickly!

#9 – Make Sure The Brochure Is Clear And Easy To Read

This is definitely another point that should go without saying, but you’d be surprised at how many bad brochures are out there. Even if your design looks amazing, it’s probably not going to do much good if people have trouble reading the text! At the very least, make sure you’re using a clear font and avoiding information overload. Remember—this is just a simple brochure template, so keep things basic!

#10 – Don’t Forget About Photos

Photos can help break up large chunks of text and give readers something nice to look at. They also help humanize your business. After all, who doesn’t love looking at photos of happy customers? Just don’t forget to get permission from the people in your photos before you use them. You don’t want to get sued for using someone else’s copyrighted material.

#11 – Add A QR Code

You’ve probably seen a QR code at some point, even if you didn’t realize it. It’s that little square with black and white dots all over it. Nowadays, they’re commonly used by marketers because they provide a quick and easy way to scan a barcode or web address on a mobile device! If you have an interesting, relevant website associated with your business, add a QR code so people can easily access more useful information about what you do. People who are interested will appreciate the ability to learn more without having to manually type out any URLs.

To help you on your next project, go to Venngage and check all their amazing brochure templates and designs guaranteed to make your brochure making easier.