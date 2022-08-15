Yum China requests voluntary conversion to main listing on Hong Kong Stock Exchange

SHANGHAI, August 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ –Yum China Holdings, Inc. (the “Company” or “yum china“) (NYSE: YUMC and HKEX: 9987) today announced that the Company has applied for a voluntary conversion from secondary listing status to primary listing status (the “Proposed Primary Conversion”) on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ( the “HKEX”). On August 15, 2022the Company has received the HKEX’s acknowledgment of the proposed Primary Conversion request.

To comply with the hong kong listing rules applicable to a dual-listed issuer, the Company will convene a special meeting of shareholders (the “Special Meeting”) to be held on October 11, 2022 Beijing/hong kong time to obtain shareholder approval on certain proposed items. Subject to obtaining shareholder approval of all items proposed at the special meeting and obtaining the necessary approvals from the HKEX, the Company will become dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”). ) and HKEX. The effective date of the Proposed Principal Conversion should be October 24, 2022. The Company’s common stock on both exchanges will continue to be fully fungible and investors will continue to be able to choose to trade their shares on either exchange.

“Since our secondary listing in hong kong in 2020, we improved access to our shareholders by Asia.We have diversified our investor base and tapped into additional capital pools,” said Joey WatCEO of yum china. “Dual primary listing would bring us even closer to our employees, customers and other stakeholders. This strategic move would further broaden our universe of shareholders, increase liquidity and mitigate the risk of delisting from the NYSE. Looking ahead, we are excited of our long-term outlook in China and remain deeply committed to building a stronger, more resilient and innovative business.”

Three points must be approved during the special assembly. The first two items will relate to the proposed share issue and buyback mandates, giving the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of the Company the power to issue up to 20% and to buy back up to 10% of its total outstanding shares, respectively. . Below Delaware law and the rules of the NYSE, the Board of Directors of the Company has the power to issue and redeem its shares. However, under the hong kong listing rules, the Company is required to obtain shareholder approval for both. The Company requests approval only to comply with the hong kong registration rules. Both are routine elements in hong kong. The third element is the proposed adoption of a new stock incentive plan. The features of the new plan are largely based on the existing stock incentive plan, with some provisions amended to conform to the hong kong registration rules and certain other administrative changes.

YUM CHINA SHAREHOLDERS ARE ADVISED TO READ THESE DOCUMENTS (INCLUDING ANY AMENDMENTS OR ADDITIONS) CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS IN CONNECTION WITH THE SPECIAL MEETING THAT THE COMPANY WILL FILING WITH THE SEC WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE, AS THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE COMPANY, THE PROPOSED PRIMARY CONVERSION AND THE SPECIAL MEETING.

The announcement of the Proposed Principal Conversion made pursuant to hong kong listing rules are published on the HKEX website at https://www1.hkexnews.hk or accessible on Yum China’s Investor Relations website at http://ir.yumchina.com .

yum china and certain of its directors, officers and other employees may be considered participants in the solicitation of proxies from yum china shareholders with regard to the special meeting. In addition, the Company has retained the services of Georgeson LLC to act as its agent. Certain information about the directors and officers of the Company and their ownership of the Company’s common stock is set forth in the Company’s proxy statement on Schedule 14A relating to its annual meeting of shareholders, filed with the DRY on April 14, 2022. Information regarding the identity of the participants and their direct or indirect interests in the transaction, by holding securities or otherwise, will be set forth in the proxy statement and other documents to be filed with the SEC in connection with the special assembly.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and could cause our actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such statements.

About Yum China Holdings, Inc.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. is a licensee of Yum! brands in mainland China. It has exclusive rights in mainland China to KFC, China’s leading quick-service restaurant brand, Pizza Hut, China’s leading casual dining brand. Chinaand Taco Bell, a California-restaurant chain serving innovative Mexican-inspired cuisine. yum china also owns the Petit Mouton, Huang Ji Huang and the COFFii & JOY concepts. In addition, yum china has partnered with Lavazza to explore and develop the Lavazza coffee concept by China. The Company had 12,170 restaurants in more than 1,700 cities at the end of June 2022.

In 2021, yum china has been selected as a member of the two Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI): World Index and Emerging Market Index. In 2022, yum china ranked #359 on the Fortune 500 list. The company was also named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and was certified Top Employer 2022 in China by the Top Employers Institute, both for the fourth consecutive year. For more information, please visit http://ir.yumchina.com .

