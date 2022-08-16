Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,180.60, up 79 points.) Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 39 cents, or 0.7%, to $55.16 on 25.4 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Down 53 cents, or 1.27%, to $41.27 on 17.4 million shares. Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Materials. Up 13 cents, or 0.61%, to $21.50 on 17.1 million shares. Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Materials. Down three cents, or 0.65%, to $4.56 on 7.1 million shares. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX: CNQ). Energy. Down $1.22, or 1.7%, to $70.64 on 6.8 million shares. Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX:MFC). Financial. Down three cents, or 0.12%, to $24.38 on 6.5 million shares. Companies in the news: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (TSX:CP). Up 41 cents, or 0.4%, to $104.14. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. claims to have signed a two-year collective agreement with approximately 3,000 union members. The new agreement is the result of binding arbitration amid concerns about an urgent labor shortage in Canada’s transportation sector. The agreement applies to approximately 3,000 CP Rail locomotive engineers, conductors and yard workers represented by the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference. Calgary-based CP Rail says it includes a 3.5% annual salary increase in 2022 and 2023 in addition to a benefit increase. CP Rail says so and Teamsters Canada agreed to enter binding arbitration in March to resolve wage and pension issues. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSX:TRQ). Down $3.49, or 10.4%, at $30.05. The shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. fell more than 10% after the company’s special committee of independent directors said an offer from Rio Tinto International Holdings Ltd. to buy the shares of the company that she does not already own was too low. The special committee says Rio Tinto’s offer of $34 per share does not fully and fairly reflect the fundamental and long-term strategic value of the company’s majority stake in the Oyu Tolgoi project in Mongolia. Rio Tinto made its bid for the 49% stake in Turquoise Hill it does not already own earlier this year in a proposal that valued the minority stake in the company at around $3.4 billion. Turquoise Hill owns a 66% interest in the Oyu Tolgoi copper and gold mine in Mongolia. Erdenes Oyu Tolgoi LLC, a Mongolian public entity, owns the remaining 34%. BRP Inc. (TSX:DOO). Up $3.26, or 3.2%, at $103.83. BRP Inc. says it is ramping up production at four of its plants after a cyberattack halted operations earlier this month. Manufacturer Ski-Doo and Sea-Doo lists manufacturing sites in Valcourt, Quebec; Sturtevant, Wis.; Rovaniemi, Finland; and Gunskirchen, Austria are ramping up and should be fully operational on Tuesday. The company says the rest of its production sites plan to resume operations during the week in a phased approach. BRP says the attack was malware infiltration via a third-party service provider. He believes the impact of the attack was limited to his internal systems. BRP says it does not foresee any impact on its year-end financial forecasts. This report from The Canadian Press was first published on August 15, 2022. The Canadian Press

